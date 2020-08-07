Amazon to Reboot 'A League of Their Own' as Series

Get ready, baseball fans: the Rockford Peaches are back.

Amazon has green lit a series adaptation of A League of Their Own, the 1992 Penny Marshall film about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that began during World War II. The film starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell.

The series is being co-created and executive produced by Abbi Jacobson, who will also star. Will Graham will also serve as co-creator and executive producer.

“There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios in a press release. “Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world.”

The show's cast will also include Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado. Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field will play recurring roles.

The cast of the film reunited for a softball game back in 2016. In 2012, A League of Their Own was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry.