Charles Barkley Took a Cognitive Test, and It Was a Beautiful Disaster: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Sorry, Chris Wallace, but not EVERYONE can ace a cognitive test.

The Inside the NBA crew got in on the cognitive test wave Thursday night, with Ernie Johnson putting Charles Barkley on the hot seat.

Johnson gave Barkley a list of words to memorize, then asked the Hall of Famer a series of questions before asking Barkley to recite the original list.

Let's just say things did not go well for Charles from start to finish, much to the delight of Kenny Smith.

2. Longtime Bears defensive back Charles Tillman retired in 2015, but the NFL thinks he's still someone who needs to pee in a cup.

3. I think the cardboard cutouts at baseball games are really dumb, but this is an exception.

4. Major props the Braves for this socially distanced celebration after Nick Markakis's game-winning home run Thursday night.

5. That Markakis walk-off homer came against the Blue Jays. Not only did Atlanta beat Toronto, but the team's organist trolled Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire, who was arrested for public masturbation in February, by playing Michael Jackson's Beat It when he came to the plate.

6. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with Sports Business Journal reporter John Ourand, who joined me to discuss the latest sports media news, including the NFL's television future and which packages may be on the move, the Rock's buying the XFL, WWE's newest big hire, the state of podcasts, why the gambling explosion hasn't happened and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Everyone is enjoying that viral video right now of two young guys listening to Phil Collins's In the Air Tonight. If you're one of those people, you'll enjoy this guy listening to Bohemian Rhapsody for the first time even more.

8. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is Mike Trout's 29th birthday. While everyone usually focuses on what a dominating offensive player he is, never sleep on his defense.

