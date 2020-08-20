1. What is there to even say about the Thom Brennaman situation?

I've stared at a blank screen for more than an hour now because I should write about the Reds' play-by-play man using a horrible slur on the air, but, really what is left to say after you've watched the two videos you've probably seen by now?

The first video being Brennaman using the slur while thinking he was off the air. There was no question he used the slur. There was no way out for Brennaman once the video got out. And he made sure to emphasize the slur when uttering his awful one-liner.

The second video had Brennaman offering a weak apology while looking visibly shook. The mea culpa also took a surreal turn thanks to Reds slugger Nick Castellanos hitting a home run in the middle of it.

Nobody cares if you're a man of faith. It's a completely irrelevant point. That doesn't take you off the hook.

And saying "this isn't who I am" is a meaningless cliché. Are we supposed to believe this was the first time Brennaman used the slur in his 56 years on earth after seeing that video? Are we supposed to believe that on a random August night during a game he just decided to use the word out of the blue even though he claims he never uses it?

I absolutely hate calling for people to be fired. And I hate that a lot of people won't be open to someone redeeming themselves.

But it's hard to chalk this one up to being "just a mistake" by Brennaman. For Brennaman to use that word WHILE LITERALLY SURROUNDED BY MICROPHONES is just astoundingly dumb.

Obviously, it's awful and troubling that he'd use that word, period. But he used it at his place of work (I know he wasn't actually in the stadium thanks to coronavirus, but you know what I mean) and used it while speaking into a microphone.

Dumb doesn't even come close to cutting it when describing Brennaman's actions.

I reached out to Fox for a comment on Brennaman's status for the 2020 NFL season, but have not heard back. If Fox decides to part ways with Brennaman, the network has an in-house replacement that could make most viewers happy.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 not playing football this fall, Fox is left with just the Big 12. Would it make sense for the network to give someone else that job and move Gus to NFL games for the 2020 season?

Yes.

2. A brand-new SI Media Podcast was released Wednesday night and the guest was Keith Hernandez.

Hernandez, who calls Mets games for SNY, took a lot of heat for siding with the Rangers and Padres manager Jayce Tingler against Fernando Tatís Jr., after Tatís hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres up 10-3 in the eighth inning.

However, Hernandez explains on the podcast that he's rethought his position and has a different take now.

The former MVP also shares several awesome stories about his legendary cameo on "The Boyfriend" episode of Seinfeld. Hernandez talks about how Larry David helped him deliver his memorable "I'm Keith Hernandez" line while also coming clean about his Seinfeld fandom.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Popular WWE host Renee Young is leaving WWE. Her last appearance for the company will be this Sunday at SummerSlam. Young appeared on the SI Media Podcast last October and was brutally honest about her rough stint as a Monday Night Raw commentator.

4. MLB prevented Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer from wearing "Free Joe Kelly" cleats Wednesday night. To the surprise of no one, Bauer then ranted about the whole thing on Twitter.

5. Rough day of being at home during a pandemic yesterday for Around the Horn host Tony Reali.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: As I told Keith Hernandez on this week's SI Media Podcast, no scene in the history of Seinfeld made me laugh harder than George running out of the bathroom screaming, "SAY VANDELAY INDUSTRIES" at the end of "The Boyfriend."

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: I meant to post this last week when Steve Levy was officially named Monday Night Football's new play-by-play man, but forgot. As we've written, we're big fans of the Levy hire, but we will also be rooting for moments like this.

