Report: Andy Reid to Wear Face Shield, But Will Use De-Fogging Product

Good news, Chiefs fans. Andy Reid actually should be able to see through his face shield this week.

On opening night of the NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wore a face shield to provide protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Reid's shield, though, appeared to fog up whenever the camera spotted him.

The result led to plenty of jokes online about the K.C. coach.

Fog lights and dehumidifiers won't be necessary for Reid to stick with the face shield. The NFL can do better than that for the Super Bowl-winning coach. Instead, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Chiefs equipment manager Allen Wright has secured and deployed a product that hockey players use to defog their masks.

Other coaches have used cloth face coverings or neck gaiters. Nevertheless, just a few days ago, the league re-emphasized to teams, coaches and staff members the importance of wearing face coverings on the sidelines.

"The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocols...requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times. Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs."

Reid and the Chiefs kick off against the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET.