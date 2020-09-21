1. I thought we were done with news breakers using positive COVID-19 tests as a way to tease stories after Jay Glazer did it for Fox back in April, but here we are again.

ESPN's Adam Schefter took to Twitter on Sunday morning to let us know that he knew someone in the NFL had the coronavirus, but he wouldn't tell us who it was unless we tuned into the the network's pregame show.

Again, positive coronavirus tests shouldn't be used as a clickbait and as a way to tease stories. It's gross and seedy. Plain and simple.

On top of that, what Schefter hyped up was a positive COVID-19 test for Al Riveron, who is the senior VP of officiating. Riveron missed Week 1 but was back on the job Sunday for Week 2.

Nobody's positive diagnosis should ever be downplayed, but I'm gonna guess that Schefter's 7.9 million Twitter followers have a different definition of "notable" than he does. When Schefter drops "notable," everyone is going to assume he's referring to a superstar player or maybe even a head coach.

Regardless of who it is, the main point remains: Don't use positive coronavirus tests as a tease to get people to tune into a TV show.

Just don't do it.

2. How bad was the Falcons' collapse against the Cowboys on Sunday? Charles Barkley used his platform on an NBA show to rip Atlanta to shreds.

There were many, many good tweets about the Falcons' surreal blunder.

3. Kickers take a lot of crap online, but the Chiefs' Harrison Butker deserves some props for his performance against the Chargers on Sunday. He hit a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, a 30-yarder with no time remaining to tie the game and then the game-winning 58-yarder (on his third try) in overtime. Before that kick, he had made a kick from 53 yards that was negated because of a false-start penalty. Then he nailed a 58-yarder that was negated because the Chargers called time out.

4. This was the local radio call in L.A. of Anthony Davis's game-winning 3-pointer against the Nuggets on Sunday night. The call was solid, but, the lack of a crowd exploding as the ball went in was extremely noticeable.

On the TV side, Brian Anderson's call for TNT was outstanding.

5. TNT wanted Kevin Harlan to call the Western Conference finals for TNT, but it couldn't happen. He explains why and discusses much more on the latest SI Media Podcast. The veteran play-by-play man also talks about why the NBA bubble has worked, reveals which sport is harder to call without fans in the stands, getting a new broadcast partner, how he takes care of his voice, whether he's ever affected by calling a lower-priority NFL game, the art of making a big call and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Schitt's Creek won every comedy award at the Emmy's on Sunday night, and rightfully so. If you've never watched the show, start watching it now on Netflix. If you are a fan of the show, enjoy this great scene between Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: The most fun play from Sunday's slate of NFL action came from Bills QB Josh Allen.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.