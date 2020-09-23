1. Bill Belichick's sleeveless sweatshirt is one of the more iconic pieces of apparel in sports.

A football season wouldn't be a football season without seeing the Patriots coach pacing up and down the sideline with pencil in ear while wearing that sweatshirt with the cut-off sleeves.

Belichick doesn't save the shirt for game day only. He showed up to his Wednesday-morning press conference in the sweatshirt while looking a bit ... unkempt.

The messy hair, ripped sweatshirt and standard Belichick facial expression was ripe for Twitter fodder, and people didn't disappoint.

Take a look.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast is now out, and it features a great conversation with radio host Dan Patrick about a slew of topics.

Patrick opened up about his scary experience with polymyalgia and gave us an update on how he's doing today. He also talked about the art of the interview and revealed what makes someone a good or bad guest, while taking a trip down memory lane about some of his interviews that did not go well.

Patrick has launched a new podcast, That Scene With Dan Patrick, exclusively on Amazon Music, in which he interviews actors about their most iconic scenes. His first guest is Adam Sandler, with Will Ferrell, David Spade, Bryan Cranston and others appearing along the way.

Other topics discussed: the end of Patrick's tenure at ESPN, his relationship with Keith Olbermann, why Howard Stern is the GOAT, the changing business of sports media and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Yes, this is real.

4. Domino's is not real pizza, so this clip of Rory McIlroy passionately explaining to Justin Thomas that he's on "a big Domino's kick" is amusing and disappointing at the same time.

5. The NFL is still not dying.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Dan Patrick's appearance on the SI Media Podcast and our discussion about Howard Stern, I give you this classic video.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Road Warriors are my all-time favorite tag team, so I was sad to hear the news this morning that Road Warrior Animal—Joe Laurinaitis—died at the age of 60. Who didn't get pumped up when Animal would say, "TELL 'EM HAWK!"?

