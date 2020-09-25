1. Tony Romo is already the best analyst in the NFL, but now he's adding "great talk-show guest" to his résumé.

The former Cowboys quarterback appeared on Thursday's Late Show With Stephen Colbert and brought the heat.

Colbert opened the interview by asking Romo why he didn't get into broadcasting sooner since he's so good at it. The exchange quickly turned into a roast session.

Colbert: You do a great job at it, and there aren't 300-pound men rushing at you trying to pulverize your femur. Did it ever occur to you that you should've switched over sooner?

Romo: The fact that you said "femur," you lost me. You gotta understand, I went to Eastern Illinois, so I don't know these big words you're talking about.

Colbert: Really? You've never seen Theismann's femur plow the field?

Romo: Wow, that was pretty good. You know about football a little.

Colbert: A little bit. I know you're not Roger Staubach, buddy.

Romo: No question. You're not Johnny Carson.

The zinger impressed Colbert who jumped up and cheered.

Romo referenced Carson again later in the interview when Colbert asked him whether sports can remain an escape for people during these divisive times.

"You're talking to a sports guy. When I grew up, I never watched the news one time. I watched only Johnny Carson, and when he was gone, everyone was terrible."

Granted, you have to be old like me to appreciate the Johnny Carson references, but these were very solid shots by Romo, and the entire interview is worth a watch, as Romo also talks about football in addition to doing some comedy.

2. Back in June, a Milwaukee man somehow walked into Miller Park and treated himself to a full day of fun while having the Brewers' stadium all to himself, which also led to $40,000 in damages—allegedly.

And now we have the video of how the guy spent his time on the field.

3. Ryan Fitzpatrick was feeling himself after he led the Dolphins to a win over the Jaguars on Thursday night. During an interview with NFL Network, he sent a message to all the ladies out there while praising his chest hair.

4. Jerry Seinfeld, who sent this tweet Thursday night to Mets play-by-play man Gary Cohen, needs a sports media column.

5. Congrats are in order for Joel Embiid, who would like to have 12 children.

6. Olympian Rulon Gardner is clearing up a misconception about his time on The Biggest Loser.

7. Legendary broadcaster Dan Patrick is the guest on the the latest episode of the SI Media Podcast. Patrick opened up about a serious illness that left him with memory loss and depression, and he talked about leaving ESPN three years too late, the scary prospect of building his own brand, the art of the interview, Howard Stern's inspiring the Danettes and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Sometimes you need a little Larry and Susie.

9. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Vince Carter gave us one of the all-time dunks 20 years ago today.

