Trevor Bauer, Ronald Acuña Jr. Trade Twitter Barbs

Though the Braves have left the Reds in the dust after holding Cincinnati scoreless for 22 innings in a two-game sweep, the battle apparently rages on in the Twitterverse.

Reds ace Trevor Bauer, never one to shy away from confrontation, apparently ruffled some feathers during his brilliant outing in Game 1 with his Conor McGregor strut. We're not sure he nailed the impression, but he had plenty to strut about—he allowed just two hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 shutout innings in an eventual 1-0 extra-inning defeat.

After the Braves took care of business in Game 2, star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. sent a message that was not-so-subtly aimed at Bauer's post-strikeout antics:

From there, the back-and-forth was on. Bauer responded with a tweet of his own, showing Acuña and other Atlanta hitters flailing away at his pitches. There was even a cameo from Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, though there's something a bit off about their faces:

Acuña issued what appears to be a burying-the-hatchet response, with laughing emojis aplenty:

Acuña got one of the two hits off Bauer with a leadoff double in the sixth, but also struck out in the third. The Braves will face the Marlins in the NLDS, while the Reds' season is over. Bauer is now a free agent, but whichever team he ends up signing with can be certain that this feud will continue the next time he faces Acuña and the Braves.