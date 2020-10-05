Jerry Seinfeld Has a Great Reason for Not Wanting To Buy the Mets: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Jerry Seinfeld is a well-known Mets fans.

We've seen him cheer on the Mets at Citi Field.

We've seen him throw out a perfect first pitch before a Mets game.

And we've seen him in the booth to call Mets games.

So with the Mets recently up for sale and Jerry having a few bucks thanks to having the most successful sitcom in TV history, it makes sense to wonder if he considered putting in a bid for his team.

My colleague, Jon Wertheim, recently interview Seinfeld for a 60 Minutes segment that aired last night and asked Jerry about buying the Mets. The answer was vintage Seinfeld.

Other highlights from the 60 Minutes piece include:

Jerry on whether he's come up with any pandemic jokes.

Jerry on the legacy of Seinfeld:

Jerry on publicly defending New York City:

2. This was next-level taunting by Philip Rivers. The Colts quarterback was trash talking Bears linebacker Roquan Smith about getting burned while running down the play clock to call timeout. He started the trash talking before he called timeout and continued after calling timeout. Great stuff.

3. I saw some people complaining on Twitter this morning about Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth complaining that they had to wears masks while calling last night's Eagles-Niners game.

You should complain if they didn't wear the masks. However, they did wear the masks while calling a football game for three hours, so I wouldn't get all bent out of shape because they made some snide remark about having to wear the mask.

4. The Rock's latest cheat meal is a carb lovers dream. Pasta AND bagels...

...followed by brick-sized french toast smothered in peanut butter.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Mick Fleetwood has now gotten in on TikTok's viral "Dreams" challenge.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: I can't remember ever seeing a blocked extra point turned into a two-point conversion until yesterday's Browns-Cowboys game. This is a solid breakdown of what the rule is and how it played out.

