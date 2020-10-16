1. A postseason walk-off home run gives play-by-play folks a chance to shine. Drama must be captured, details must be given, but you also need to let the pictures on the screen do a lot of the talking for you.

TBS's Brian Anderson had a perfect call on Carlos Correa's walk-off home run that gave the Astros a 4–3 win against the Rays last night and kept Houston's season alive.

As good as Anderson's call was, the Spanish call was even better.

2. Get ready for A LOT of Joe Buck in your life. Fox's veteran play-by-play man will calls Packers-Bucs Sunday at 4:25 pm ET. One day later, he'll be in Kansas City to call Bills-Chiefs at 5:05 p.m. ET. Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday he will call Games 1 and 2 of the World Series. On Thursday, it's back to the NFL for Giants-Eagles as the World Series has an off day. Buck then continues his busy stretch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the Fall Classic.

3. I don't know anything about the Masked Singer. I've never watched the Masked Singer. And based on clips I saw this morning, I'm fine with that. HOWEVER, this clip of Mark Sanchez's son finding out his dad was one of the contestants on the show is heartwarming and awesome.

4. Eagles defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale had the Quote of the Day yesterday.

5. If you're someone who is going to the movies these days, IMAX is honoring the 20th Anniversary of Michael Jordan to the Max, which is now being shown in select IMAX theaters around the country.

6. This week's Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with Turner's Ernie Johnson. The host of Inside the NBA talks about the show's popularity, working with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal, the one time he got legitimately mad at Barkley, how he navigates the unruly cast, the lessons he learned when doing MLB play-by-play, whether he regrets talking politics in 2016 and much more.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Probably not real, but this still made me laugh.

8. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here's one for my fellow Yankees fans back when the team used to go to the World Series with regularity. This happened 17 years ago today.

