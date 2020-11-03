Muffet McGraw Spotted as Poll Worker on Election Day

SI.com
Muffet McGraw Spotted as South Bend Poll Worker on Election Day

Former Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw served as a poll worker on Election Day in South Bend, Ind.

McGraw stepped down after 33 years with the program in Apri but the legendary head coach was spotted due to her green nail polish – a tradition for the Fighting Irish during the NCAA Tournament. As we wait for election results to roll in on Tuesday, McGraw seems to be in midseason form.

McGraw's work on Election Day continues her commitment to social justice. She runs the organization Meals With Muffet in South Bend, and she's consistently supported her players in the fight against racial and gender inequality. 

"Muffet is a pioneer, a trailblazer impacting the lives of women and girls by using her platform to emphatically and unapologetically declare their value and worth," former Irish player Ruth Riley wrote upon McGraw's retirement in April. "With the same passion and fiery Irish spirit, she takes on an opponent far greater than one ever faced on the court: the biases, behaviors, laws and stereotypes in which inequality is bred and thrives."

"With a strong, steady voice of proclamation, she speaks up not just for the women she is leading in an IRISH jersey, but also her voice echoes down the halls of injustice for girls and women everywhere."

McGraw is a two-time national champion, retiring in 2020 with 936 career wins. Notre Dame reached the Final Four in four of her final seven years as head coach.

