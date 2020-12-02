1. It finally appears that after a six-day wait filled with postponements, the Ravens and Steelers will actually play a football game Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC.

The reason the game is being played in the afternoon as opposed to prime time is because NBC is scheduled to air the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree-lighting special Wednesday night.

A Wednesday NFL game is bizarre enough, but the fact that it's taking place in the afternoon just adds another layer in this year filled with nothing but chaos.

NFL fans can't seem to get enough of the odd day and start time for the game. The jokes and memes were flowing heavily on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

2. Remember at the beginning of the NFL season, when people were trying to say the league's TV ratings were in trouble? Well, here's how things are going:

Texans at Lions, Thanksgiving, CBS: 23.3 million viewers

Washington at Cowboys, Thanksgiving, Fox: 23.1 million viewers

Chiefs at Bucs, Sunday, CBS: 30.3 million viewers

This hullabaloo about sports ratings is not new, though. Check out this story about "troubling sports ratings" from 1985!

3. This week's "Bad Beats" features a pair of college football beauties with Texas Tech–Oklahoma State and Central Michigan–Eastern Michigan.

4. Internet sleuths think former Lions coach Matt Patricia has been busy tweeting from a burner account.

A new SI Media Podcast will drop Thursday morning.

Other guests over the past few weeks include The Undertaker, Jim Nantz and Kirk Herbstreit.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date in 1988, one of the all-time classic comedies, The Naked Gun, was released in theaters.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: With RGIII starting for the Ravens on Wednesday, let's remember the time he did this.

