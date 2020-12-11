Bill Belichick's Mask Struggles Continue Into Week 14

In Friday's Hot Clicks, The Patriots struggled on the field against the Rams while Bill Belichick struggled to comply with mask protocols.

Bill Belichick's mask struggle continued into the Patriots' 13th game of the season. On Thursday night, Belichick was seen on the sidelines attempting to double up with a neck gaiter and a KN95-style mask. It was a strong display of effort.

Earlier in the fall, the league was coming down hard on coaches who were not wearing masks or face coverings. Vic Fangio, Jon Gruden, Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll were each hit with $100,000 penalties in September. Belichick did not want to be fined.

As the Patriots' struggles began, he ditched the KN-95 style mask in favor of just the neck gaiter but appeared to struggle with it. The hole probably doesn't comply with the league's mask mandate on the sidelines.

With less than eight minutes left in the game, the gaiter was just totally around his neck. The Patriots ended up losing the game 24–3, which snapped their 17 consecutive 10-win season streak.

Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop published a thorough look into the rise of Jack Easterby within the Houston Texans and how he's contributed to an "atmosphere of mistrust"...Will James Harden finish the upcoming season with Houston? That and other burning questions for the upcoming season...The SEC is leaving CBS for ABC and Ross Dellenger has the inside look at the 10-Year deal starting in 2024.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said it will not sanction Team USA athletes for peacefully protesting "in support of racial and social justice for all human beings."...Kyrie Irving and the Nets were fined $25,000 for not complying with the media rules...The NBA is planning to administer daily point-of-care, rapid testing for COVID-19 during the upcoming season...Bill Belichick said Cam Newton will remain the starting quarterback

Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins Wasn't Having It

Gilbert Arenas Wants To Be A Lakers' Intern

Dana White Rips The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Possibility

Coach K Cancels The Rest of Duke's Nonconference Schedule

Disney announced 10 new Star Wars and 10 new Marvel series...The FDA panel has given the green light for Pfizer's COVID vaccine...Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who was in Ice Cube's "Friday", has died at 62...President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris have been named the Time Person of the Year for 2020.

