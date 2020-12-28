SI.com
AJ Dillon Scores First Career Touchdown, Whiffs on Lambeau Leap

With the Packers thin at running back in Sunday night's matchup against the Titans, Green Bay turned to seldom-used rookie AJ Dillon to take on the bulk of the carries.

aj dillon

The youngster delivered, breaking free late in the third quarter on a 30-yard touchdown run for his first career trip to the end zone. When it came time for his first-ever Lambeau Leap, Dillon did not quite put it all together like he'd hoped.

We'll give him a pass on account of the wet and snowy conditions, and the fact that the rookie had gotten 14 carries to that point after never running the ball more than five times in any game of his young career.

Thankfully, football provides opportunities at redemption, and Dillon got his late in the fourth quarter with the game already in hand. He found the end zone for a second time on a seven-yard score with 2:25 left to give the Packers a 40-14 lead. This time, Dillon summited that daunting wall—with a little help from teammate Allen Lazard.

Dillon finished with 124 yards and two scores in 21 carries on the night.

A second-round pick for Green Bay out Boston College, Dillon ran for 4,382 yards in three seasons and was a third-team All-American in 2019. He hadn't gotten a real opportunity to show what he can do until tonight, but he's shown that the Packers have plenty of firepower behind Pro Bowler Aaron Jones, whom Green Bay apparently wants to keep fresh for the playoffs.

As for the touchdown celebrations? Dillon has one more week to get the Leap down, as the playoffs are right around the corner.

