SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Giants Nearly Fumble Away Win vs. Cowboys in Perfect NFC East Fashion

Author:
Publish date:
wayne-gallman-giants-cowboys

The Giants appeared to have sealed their Week 17 victory against the Cowboys after an Andy Dalton interception late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but New York had one more miscue up its sleeve as it attempted to run out the clock. 

Giants running back Wayne Gallman burst past Dallas's offensive line with under two minutes remaining, with a first down effectively sealing the win. But as life goes in the NFC East, there was a bit more drama on the way. Gallman fumbled the ball near midfield without any defender near him, leading to a pile of bodies on the ground as he attempted to recover the football.

The officials originally ruled that Dallas recovered the ball, but upon further deliberation, New York was given possession. Gallman fell on the ball shortly after his fumble and before the mad scramble, saving the Giants season in the most NFC East way possible. 

New York held onto the 23–19 victory following Gallman's fumble recovery, though we shouldn't prepare for the Giants in the playoffs just yet. Washington will reach the postseason with a win over the Eagles on Sunday night, while a Philadelphia win will give New York its first NFC East crown since 2011. 

The winner of the NFC East will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the NFC wild card. Perhaps the Giants will get the chance for a third playoff upset over Brady next Sunday. 

YOU MAY LIKE

wayne-gallman-giants-cowboys
Extra Mustard

Giants Nearly Fumble Away Win in Perfect NFC East Fashion

Wayne Gallman's fumble in the final minutes against Dallas nearly cost the Giants a shot at their NFC East crown since 2011.

Nick Chubb
Play
NFL

Browns Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2002-03 Season

The Browns clinched a playoff berth on Sunday after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Lions are eying Seahawks general manager John Schneider.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Lions Planning to Pursue Seahawks GM John Schneider

Schneider has helped build a Seahawks franchise that has appeared in two Super Bowls during his tenure.

Kota Ibushi_courtesy NJPW
Play
Wrestling

Ibushi Looks to Capture Heavyweight Title at 'Wrestle Kingdom'

Ibushi is preparing for his IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Tetsuya Naito on the opening night of Wrestle Kingdom 15.

Pep-Guardiola-Man-City-Ban
Play
Soccer

Man City Eases Past Chelsea in Shadow of Virus

Though the viability of football has become a major question in the UK, football continues and Man City coped brilliantly with all its absences in a 3-1 win vs. Chelsea.

Aaron Rodgers (1)
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

chris-carson-seahawks
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Carson Wentz_2
Play
NFL

Report: Eagles QB Wentz Plans to Request Trade This Offseason

Carson Wentz will reportedly be a healthy scratch for the Eagles' Week 17 game vs. Washington.