Giants Nearly Fumble Away Win in Perfect NFC East Fashion

The Giants appeared to have sealed their Week 17 victory against the Cowboys after an Andy Dalton interception late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but New York had one more miscue up its sleeve as it attempted to run out the clock.

Giants running back Wayne Gallman burst past Dallas's offensive line with under two minutes remaining, with a first down effectively sealing the win. But as life goes in the NFC East, there was a bit more drama on the way. Gallman fumbled the ball near midfield without any defender near him, leading to a pile of bodies on the ground as he attempted to recover the football.

The officials originally ruled that Dallas recovered the ball, but upon further deliberation, New York was given possession. Gallman fell on the ball shortly after his fumble and before the mad scramble, saving the Giants season in the most NFC East way possible.

New York held onto the 23–19 victory following Gallman's fumble recovery, though we shouldn't prepare for the Giants in the playoffs just yet. Washington will reach the postseason with a win over the Eagles on Sunday night, while a Philadelphia win will give New York its first NFC East crown since 2011.

The winner of the NFC East will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the NFC wild card. Perhaps the Giants will get the chance for a third playoff upset over Brady next Sunday.