ESPN's Analysts Blast Urban Meyer For Disgraceful Hiring

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Urban Meyer Defends Hiring Chris Doyle
Urban Meyer Defends Hiring Chris Doyle

ESPN’s Analysts Blast Urban Meyer For ‘Tone-Deaf’ Hire: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. After hearing the news that new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer hired Chris Doyle, the former strength coach at Iowa who was accused of making racist remarks at, belittling and bullying players, I was curious to see if media members would call out Meyer for the disgraceful move.

Remember, former Iowa offensive lineman Jack Kallenberger revealed that he retired from football after being bullied by his coaches about having a learning disability. Doyle was among the coaches Kallenberger cited for the harassment. Multiple Black players who played for the Hawkeyes also said that Doyle used racist language and treated them differently based on their race. That’s who Urban Meyer just gave a job to.

The Jaguars head coach tried to justify the hire Thursday with some nonsensical word salad, which was basically code for “I’m going to do whatever I want.”

With Meyer having worked at ESPN and Fox Sports, I thought he might be given a pass from former television colleagues. That was not the case. ESPN’s Tayor Twellman and Marcus Spears both went off on Meyer during their respective shows on Thursday.

“Urban Meyer, what are you doing? We should take you for your word because of a 20-year history? Oh, a 20-year history that included a football team at the University of Florida that had multiple convicts on it, including 31 arrests in six years,” Twellman said.

“And what the hell have you been paying attention to over the last 12 months? Chris Doyle put 13 Iowa players in the hospital due to bullying. He also had multiple allegations from Black players due to racial bias against them. Do you know what that means? It’s called racism. Oh, but you vetted the hiring.”

Marcus Spears also stepped up and blasted Meyer.

“How tone-deaf do you have to be to hire a guy, in this time in the country, in this league, with the things we’ve been dealing with. Who gets that pass outside of Urban Meyer and this coach Doyle that’s coming in with these things that transpire at Iowa? I’m not going to act like this is cool, because it’s not. I want to tell everybody, this is not cool.”

No, it’s not. And more media members should take Meyer to task and continue to drive that point home 

2. The guest on this week's episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by yours truly is NFL columnist Kevin Clark from The Ringer. Clark, who also appears on podcasts and hosts the video show, "Slow News Day," talks about the Super Bowl's lackluster ratings and why the league is having a longtime issue with the 18–49 crowd. Clark also discusses how sports fans' viewing habits have changed during the pandemic and how they may change after the pandemic. In addition, Clark shares insights into his writing process, reveals what makes a good story and explains why NFL training camps are so important to him. He also gives us the behind-the-scenes story on transitioning to podcasting and the genesis of "Slow News Day." Other topics talked about include Aaron Rodgers's relationship with the media, the best concerts to see at low capacity and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube.

3. This was perfect use of one of the best Rock GIFs out there by Steelers linebacker  T.J. Watt.

4. Never forget the time JJ Watt compared Ravens running back Ray Rice to a burrito.

5. "Party Tom Brady" now comes in action-figure form and it's spectacular.

6. Who knew the Wendy's social media account had this in them?

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Remember when Netflix added Chappelle Show in late 2020, but then they quickly pulled it at the comedian's request? Good news. Chappelle and Netflix came to a deal and now it's back. In honor of that get the weekend started with the famous Rick James sketch.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jamie Little daytona
Play
Racing

Jamie Little Is Breaking Motorsports’ Glass Ceilings (Again)

From being a pit reporter to a cameo in “Fantastic Four," Little has done it all. And now, she'll make history as the voice of the ARCA Menards Series.

Michigan basketball's Franz Wagner
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Returns, Rankings Highlight Critical Weekend

As teams like Michigan and FSU return from COVID-19 pauses, can they maintain their current seeding?

USATSI_14504943 (1)
Play
Gambling

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A welterweight title matchup between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns headlines this UFC 258 main card.

Novak Djokovic hits a return during a third-round match at the Australian Open
Play
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Unsure If He Can Continue at Australian Open

Djokovic said he suffered a muscle tear during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz in the third round.

J.J. Watt, with his back to the camera, between plays
Play
NFL

What J.J. Watt’s Departure Says About the Texans

It might have been inevitable. But it also seems to say something about a franchise trying to imitate the Patriots, but lacking the pieces.

gilbert-burns-ufc-258
Play
MMA

Top Storylines Ahead of UFC 258

UFC 258 features a meeting of former teammates between welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

urban-meyer
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN's Analysts Blast Urban Meyer For Disgraceful Hiring

Marcus Spears, Taylor Twellman rip Urban Meyer for controversial hire

Matt Carpenter alone in the stands
Play
MLB

Is the NL Central Really the Cardinals' to Lose?

PECOTA projections are here to pour cold water on any hype St. Louis is feeling after the Nolan Arenado trade.