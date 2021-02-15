Wildest Part of the Ridiculous Tom Brady-Lombardi Trophy Story

1. Just when you thought there would never be something that could unify this country, along comes Lorraine Grohs.

If you were on the Internet at all over the weekend, you’d know that Grohs is the person demanding an apology from Tom Brady for throwing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the Buccaneers Super Bowl celebration last week.

Grohs offended at the “disgraced” and “disrespectful” treatment of the piece of metal because her father, Greg, is the master silversmith who crafted the very first Lombardi Trophy.

In what is completely unprecedented in the history of the Internet, everyone is in agreement that Grohs’s request is, to put it kindly, bizarre. I have literally not seen one person on Grohs’s side in this matter.

Even Buck GM Jason Licht weighed in on the nonsense.

But while the demand for an apology is completely ridiculous, it’s not even the most outrageous part of the story.

“I didn’t sleep for the past two nights because of this. I was that upset,” she said.

What!? It’s one thing to think your dad’s work was disrespected, but to not sleep for two nights because an intoxicated person threw a trophy is just mind-boggling. For how many nights does poor Lorraine not sleep when something serious occurs in her life? In all fairness to Lorraine, though, this really is the best possible post-Super Bowl story we could’ve been given. You can’t make up something this bonkers.

2. The trading cards business has exploded in popularity recently. Even if you're not into the crazy, I guarantee you will laugh many times while watching this video. Former NHL player, Twitter legend and Spittin' Chiclets host, Paul "BizNasty" Bissonnette did a mini documentary on spending the day in the card trading world and it was spectacular. There was an Ali G-like quality to the bit which only made it better.

3. Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson issued a very important clarification over the weekend.

4. Saturday Night Live spoofed "Drunk Tom Brady" on this weekend's episode.

5. Clipper guard Patrick Beverley wanted some love, received some love and was very excited about getting some love.

6. The guest on this week's episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by yours truly is NFL columnist Kevin Clark from The Ringer. Clark, who also appears on podcasts and hosts the video show, "Slow News Day," talks about the Super Bowl's lackluster ratings and why the league is having a longtime issue with the 18–49 crowd. Clark also discusses how sports fans' viewing habits have changed during the pandemic and how they may change after the pandemic. In addition, Clark shares insights into his writing process, reveals what makes a good story and explains why NFL training camps are so important to him. He also gives us the behind-the-scenes story on transitioning to podcasting and the genesis of "Slow News Day." Other topics talked about include Aaron Rodgers's relationship with the media, the best concerts to see at low capacity and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Breakfast Club was released on this date in 1985. Here's the best scene from the movie.

