It's No Surprise That ESPN Chose Mike Greenberg to Host NFL Draft

No Surprise at All That ESPN Would Go With Mike Greenberg to Host NFL Draft: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. On the latest episode of the SI Media Podcast, during a conversation about Jim Nantz’s current negotiations with CBS, The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis made the point that viewers don’t watch sports just because of the announcers.

Fans are going to watch NFL games, the NCAA Tournament, the NBA playoffs, etc., no matter who is calling the action. This is true for the NFL Draft as well.

So with ESPN needing a host for this year’s draft after parting ways with Trey Wingo, the network reportedly has turned to Mike Greenberg.

You’d think the network would want to use someone who has a connection to the NFL or college football, but that isn’t nearly as important as the opportunity for cross-promotion that Greenberg provides.

The fact is, Greenberg has sort of become the face of ESPN. I’m not sure there’s another employee the Worldwide Leader values more outside of maybe Stephen A. Smith.

ESPN broke up a successful morning radio show (Mike & Mike) so they could give Greenberg his own morning show (Get Up) and then ended up giving Greenberg his own radio show (Greeny) in addition to the morning show.

So it’s not a shock that ESPN would go out of its way to give the public even more Mike Greenberg. (If Greenberg isn’t your cup of tea, however, you can always watch the draft on ABC where Rece Davis will anchor the coverage.)

Now this is the part where I’m supposed to get snarky and say that ESPN is giving us more Mike Greenberg even though no one has ever asked for more Mike Greenberg. But that’s mean. I don’t want to be mean. I’m sure Mike Greenberg is a very nice guy. And it’s not like he’s bad at his job.

I get why ESPN loves him. He’ll be a professional; he won’t say or do anything controversial or memorable and he’ll keep the NFL happy. Those are the most important things for ESPN. Personally, I’d prefer someone who is somewhat entertaining, but like Curtis said, people tune in for the event, not the person calling the event.

2. I love this Inside the NBA bit in which Shaq gets quizzed on the first names of NBA players.

3. Since there has been a lot of talk this week about changing the NBA logo, I'd like to throw my two cents in and say that THIS should be the NBA logo.

4. Now that Russell Wilson has made it known that he would accept a trade to the Bears, a couple of Chicago players are going into recruitment mode.

5. Mike Tyson is very unhappy that Hulu has made an unauthorized documentary about him, so he put out a statement on Instagram asking people not to watch it, which will now lead to even more people watching it.

6. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Bryan Curtis, Editor-At-Large for The Ringer.

Curtis talks about a recent article he wrote that connects Brent Musburger's firing from CBS in 1990, which elevated Jim Nantz as the network's lead voice, to Nantz's current contract situation with CBS. Curtis also discusses the NFL asking networks for a 100% rights fee increase on their TV deals, why announcers don't matter as much as we think and much more.

Following Curtis, Alan Sepinwall, the chief TV critic for Rolling Stone joins the podcast to share some television recommendations for listeners. In addition, Sepinwall and Traina discuss Your Honor, Ted Lasso, Young Rock and Schitt's Creek. Sepinwall also shares his thoughts on this week's Golden Globe Awards and gives us his personal picks for some of the categories. Lastly, Sepinwall, who wrote the book, The Sopranos Sessions, talks about how many people watched the smash HBO show for the first time during the pandemic

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you can deal with Jimmy Fallon constantly throwing his body around and laughing in such a ridiculously exaggerated manner, this clip of Eddie Murphy imitating famous people and telling stories is worth your time.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.