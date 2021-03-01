1. Ted Lasso has generated a lot of buzz since its release last August. The Apple TV sitcom, starring Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis, about an American football coach who gets hired to coach a soccer team in England, won over its audience for being the feel-good show people were searching for during the dark times of a pandemic.

Ted Lasso was also a big topic of discussion during my conversation with Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall on the latest SI Media Podcast.

On Sunday night, Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series.

Please allow me this moment to take a victory lap. And don’t haggle with me over the “Golden Globe” vs “Emmy” thing. It’s all the same meaningless nonsense.

Sudeikis must not have thought he had any chance to win because he appeared on the virtual telecast in a hoodie, rocking his Ted Lasso mustache, and seemed very ... chill.

In fact, Sudeikis’s speech was so chill he drew this reaction from fellow nominee Ramy Youssef.

Sudeikis also got the wrap-up sign from another nominee, Don Cheadle, after he started rambling just a bit.

A few thoughts on this:

1) Everyone should be dressed in hoodies and casual wear for awards shows. It would make everybody in attendance seem so much more relatable.

2) A lot of people liked Sudeikis’s sweatshirt.

3) This was a well-played tweet.

2. It appears we will be treated to more football next season, with a 17th regular-season game expected to get added to the NFL schedule.

The extra week of games is significant because we will be closer to getting a Super Bowl on the Sunday of President's Day weekend, meaning many will be off the day after the big game.

3. One of the more underrated sports broadcasters, Rece Davis, has signed a new deal at ESPN, which will keep him as host of the super popular College GameDay.

4. Yankees first baseman Luke Voit was being interviewed during Sunday's exhibition game when he was asked to comment on a teammate just going deep, which led to the quickest apology ever.

5. In today's version of "Let's See If the Internet Can Figure Out Where J.J. Watt Is Going to Sign," social media was abuzz because someone thought they found Watt's Peloton profile.

Not so fast, says, J.J.

6. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Bryan Curtis, editor-at-large for The Ringer.

Curtis talks about a recent article he wrote that connects Brent Musburger's firing from CBS in 1990, which elevated Jim Nantz as the network's lead voice, to Nantz's current contract situation with CBS. Curtis also discusses the NFL's asking networks for a 100% rights fee increase on their TV deals, why announcers don't matter as much as we think, and much more.

Following Curtis, Alan Sepinwall, the chief TV critic for Rolling Stone, joins the podcast to share some television recommendations for listeners. In addition, Sepinwall and Traina discuss Your Honor, Ted Lasso, Young Rock and Schitt's Creek. Sepinwall also shares his thoughts on this week's Golden Globe Awards and gives us his personal picks for some of the categories. Lastly, Sepinwall, who wrote the book The Sopranos Sessions, talks about how many people watched the smash HBO show for the first time during the pandemic.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM OF THE DAY: If you were a sports fan who grew up in the '80s, you know the old NFL Today was the gold standard in studio shows. A big reason for that was Irv Cross, who died this weekend at 81 years old. Here's a fun clip of Cross doing a segment at Super Bowl XVIII while some security person kept interrupting him.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram