Set Comes Crashing Down on ESPN Colombia Panelist in Terrifying Video

1. Carlos Orduz is one lucky man.

Orduz is a panelist on ESPN Colombia. While filming Tuesday, part of the set, what looked like a massive monitor, came crashing—LITERALLY CRASHING—down to fall on Orduz. The scene looked very bad, with Orudz hunched over at the desk and the structure on top of him, as the camera quickly cut away from the shot. In what has to be considered a miracle, Orduz went unscathed.

After the show, Orduz tweeted, “To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine, thank God after the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture) . Greetings and thanks.

Orduz also showed everyone he was fine by tweeting a video message.

I don't know how Orduz got through the incident without any major injuries, but, obviously, I’m happy he did.

2. The NHL is coming back to ESPN.

My advice to you if you're an NHL fan: You better make sure you subscribe to ESPN+ because this deal is all about putting games on the app. Yes, games will air on ESPN, ESPN2, etc., but a significant number of games will be exclusive to ESPN+.

3. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, but there is one thing he is better at than playing quarterback, and that's pushing product.

4. If you've followed the sports blogosphere for a while, you know a urology office offering vasectomies so men have an excuse to miss work and sit at home to watch the NCAA Tournament has become an annual March tradition. Well, the NCAA wants the urology company to cut it out.

5. If you want to get disgusted, watch the video of former Yankees and Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon and his wife getting arrested last month on multiple charges, including driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence. The duo appeared hammered, were belligerent toward the cops and then blamed their arrest on being Trump supporters.

6. The guest on the latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast is Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Florio explains why gambling is a major factor in the NFL's going to a 17-game regular season and why he expects the league to eventually go to an 18-game regular season. Does the 17th regular-season game mean we're going to finally get a Super Bowl during Presidents Day weekend? Florio shares his thoughts on that topic and talks about other scheduling changes we could see. Other topics discussed on this episode include the TV-rights deals the NFL is about to close with its broadcast partners, why the league was able to get such a huge rights fee increase and what's going on with Sunday Ticket. We also talk about how the offseason has become bigger than the regular season when it comes to people's interest in the league, clickbait stories and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is International Bagpipe Day. In honor of the very important occasion, we remember Rowdy Roddy Piper and the scariest moment of my childhood.

