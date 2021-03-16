Twitter Has Field Day With Bill Belichick's Free-Agent Spending Spree

1. Twitter is an awful place. It’s not nearly as bad as Facebook, which is a top-5 worst things on Earth, but Twitter is still awful.

However, every now and then, you log onto Twitter and it makes you happy for a moment. This was the case after the Patriots hauled in several free agents yesterday, spending $232 million, and then again this morning when they signed tight end Hunter Henry.

There’s just something about Bill Belichick that brings out the best in Twitter. With the six-time Super Bowl–winning head coach going on a massive spending spree after a 7–9 season that saw his old quarterback win a ring, the tweets and memes and GIFs were flying. and Twitter’s effort was simply outstanding.

Even LeBron chimed in.

The Patriots got in on the action with this tweet after the Henry signing.

Here is a roundup of some of the best tweets we saw regarding Belichick’s free-agent bonanza.

2. I don't know anything about Bitcoin, but Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung gambled on it and it's paying off in a big way.

3. The media didn't expect much from Virginia Tech's basketball team this season, so now that it's in the tournament, the team would like everyone to know that it kept the receipts.

4. "You said a big word. You confused me," Heat star Jimmy Butler had a great reaction when a reporter asked him about the team "coalescing."

5. Happy 3:16 Day.

6. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is ESPN play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco, who was calling the Nuggets-Mavericks game on March 11, 2020, when the NBA announced the season would be suspended because of COVID-19. Ruocco talks about that experience, how his mindset about COVID-19 changed from that night until now, whether he'd be comfortable calling games in full arenas, whether he ever got used to calling games from home and much more.

Following Ruocco, Brian Stelter, CNN's chief media correspondent, joins the podcast to discuss how the media has covered COVID-19, what the media has done well and not so well, what the media's responsibilities are in reporting about COVID-19 vaccines, if he ever expected a pandemic to become so political, what it's like to cover media while working for a media company, the cable news wars and much more.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The truest cliché in all of sports: Nobody cares about your bracket.

