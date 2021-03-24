Alex Honnold Once Took A 45-minute Call While Climbing

SI.com
EXTRA MUSTARD
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Would a Potential Tyson-Holyfield Fight Have Boxing Fans Excited?
Would a Potential Tyson-Holyfield Fight Have Boxing Fans Excited?

Alex Honnold Once Took A 45-Minute Call And Ate Lunch While Scaling a Cliff

Author:
Publish date:

Alex Honnold is a renowned rock climber who is known for climbing El Capitan — a rock formation that is about 3,000 feet tall — without any artificial aids for support or rope.

However, he's like anybody else who needs to take phone calls and eat lunch. 

Except he may have to do it on the side of a cliff. 

While on the Pat McAfee Show, Honnold recounted a time when he was rock climbing on a "rest day" in Yosemite National Park. 

While halfway up the formation, Honnold said he got a phone call that he had to take so he found a ledge that he described as the size of a picnic table and took a little break. But in the normalcy of it all, he forgot he still had roughly 800 feet to go.

"No, no it was casual," Honnold recalls. "So, I sat down, took off my backpack, ate a little snack, made this phone call for like 45 minutes and I hung up the phone and was like 'Oh man I'm still on the dead center of this 1500-foot..."

McAfee found the story hilarious but Honnold admitted he was a little taken back by the change of pace. 

"I kind of lost my groove a little bit," he said. "You definitely do have moments like that where you're like 'oh I'm still up here and I still have a long ways to go.'"

Free Solo, which followed Honnold's journey over two years to prepare to climb El Captain, won an Oscar in 2019.

YOU MAY LIKE

TY Hilton
Play
NFL

Hilton Returning to Colts to 'Finish What I Started'

Hilton was a third-round pick of the Colts in 2012 and has made four Pro Bowls throughout his career.

Outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
NFL

Report: Caesars Expected to Sign Naming Deal With Saints

The deal will reportedly take effect in July when the Superdome's deal with Merces-Benz expires.

France celebrates 2018 World Cup.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch France vs. Ukraine

How to watch France vs. Ukraine in World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday, March 24.

Four footballs laying on a turf field
High School

HS Team Investigated for Use of Antisemitic Language

A Massachusetts high school football team is being investigated for using antisemitic language while calling audibles during a game.

dayron-sharpe-north-carolina
College Basketball

UNC Center Day'Ron Sharpe Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Sh center averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Tar Heels.

AEW wrestler MJF walks to the ring
Play
Wrestling

MJF Establishes Himself as One of Wrestling’s Very Best

The 25-year-old has proven there isn’t anyone in the industry who can match him on the microphone.

jimmy-butler
NBA

A Cover Shoot Might Have Revealed Sixers’ Locker Room Drama

“I got the feeling there was something going on,” photographer Jeffery A. Salter says.

honnold-valley-uprising-lead.jpg
Play
Extra Mustard

Alex Honnold Once Took A 45-minute Call While Climbing

Alex Honnold stopped halfway up a 1,500-foot rock formation to take a phone call and eat lunch