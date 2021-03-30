Michael Strahan Closes the Gap in His Front Teeth

SI.com
Eli Manning Has Retired From Football and is Now Calling Plays Under Center at His Grill
Watch: Michael Strahan Removes Signature Gap Between Front Teeth

Former Giants defensive end and Hall of Famer Michael Strahan will never look the same. 

The Super Bowl XLII champion posted a video on social media Tuesday that featured a trip to the dentist where Strahan removed the iconic gap between his two front teeth.

"I got to do what I want to do for myself," Strahan said in the video.

In the video, Strahan appears to believe that if he told other people that he was considering the procedure, he would be discouraged from getting it done, but he eventually returns to get his new look.  

"This is the moment... 50 years in the making," he said right before the procedure. 

Strahan, 49, couldn't help but laugh after he saw his new smile for the first time and left the office giddy.

"I love it," he said. 

