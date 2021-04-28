Shaq’s Bare Butt Provides Fodder for ‘Inside the NBA’ Crew

‘That Looks Like a Well-Done Steak.’ Shaq’s Bare Bottom Provides Fodder for ‘Inside the NBA’ Crew: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Shaquille O’Neal is used to getting attention for his antics on Thursday nights, when he mixes it up with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

This season Shaq has also generated headlines for his gig on Tuesday nights, when he joins Adam Lefkoe, Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade for TNT’s studio show. Most of those headlines have been about some tense debates between O’Neal and Parker.

This week, however, the Tuesday show was reminiscent of the Thursday show, with the crew having a laugh at Shaq’s expense—and ass.

It wasn’t Throwback Thursday, but the show still pulled up a picture from the time Shaq decided to show off his cheeks during the Lakers' media day.

The bit worked to perfection, as Shaq first seemed embarrassed and pointed out his mother was watching, but then he quickly kept asking the producers to show the clip again and again.

The crew then became dumbfounded when they realized O’Neal showed up to media day commando. His excuse for wearing no draw? “I was running late and just put my uniform on.”

The best line came from Wade, who compared the Diesel’s derriere to a well-done steak.

By the end of the segment, Shaq and Wade were wiping tears away.

2. Freddie Freeman's son reacting to his dad coming to bat Tuesday night was simply beautiful.

3. Remember those stories a couple of months ago about NBA players being reluctant to get vaccinated?

In a new interview, commissioner Adam Silver said more than 70% of NBA players have been vaccinated.

Well done.

4. Hell of an effort here by this Dodgers security guard to avoid getting hit by a Chris Taylor line drive.

5. This is a very fun story about the time James Gandolfini and Edie Falco, as Tony and Carmela Soprano, filmed a video in hopes of recruiting LeBron James to the Knicks.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with the new play-by-play man for Monday Night Raw, Adnan Virk.

The conversation covers how Virk got the WWE gig, meeting Vince McMahon, his wrestling fandom, being thrown right into the wrestling fire, his dismissal from ESPN, whether he felt the firing was fair, his love of movies, the three best films of 2020 and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This video of Steve Perry singing along to "Don't Stop Believin'" while in the crowd at a 2010 San Francisco Giants playoff game will make you feel good.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.