Browns Fan Makes Must-See Video to Help Apply for Job With Team

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Kenny Mayne Departs ESPN after 27 Years with the Network
Kenny Mayne Departs ESPN after 27 Years with the Network

Guy Applies for Cleveland Browns Video Job in Super Creative Way: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. How can the Cleveland Browns possibly turn down this dude?

Kevin Cedar revealed on Twitter that he applied for his “dream job” as the team’s video editor. And just like most people who apply for jobs, Cedar had references.

Among them were former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, former Browns return specialist Josh Cribbs and ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

How did Cedar land such impressive references? He brilliantly turned to Cameo.

Hire this man, Cleveland.

2. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is Rich Eisen of the NFL Network and Peacock. Eisen talks about navigating his post-ESPN career, tells stories about his old SportsCenter days and legendary anchors and shares his thoughts on Kenny Mayne leaving ESPN. In addition, Eisen breaks down his responsibilities hosting the NFL draft and what it's like hosting the NFL Network's three-hour schedule release show. He also discusses the Aaron Rodgers situation, streaming-only NFL games, the reunion of "Bennifer" and much more.

Following Eisen, Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall joins the podcast to talk about his newly released list of the "100 Greatest Sitcoms of All Time." Sepinwall explains the rankings of such shows as Curb Your EnthusiasmFriendsThe SimpsonsSchitt's CreekThe Big Bang Theory and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube.

3. ESPN's Mike Breen goes into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night.

We don't need to make the case about Breen's credentials. Two of the greatest NBA play-by-play people of all time are Breen and Marv Albert. Nothing else needs to be said.

But we must note that Breen is also one of the best people in all of sports media. Throughout the years, Breen, who has been the voice of the Knicks for many, many years, has gone into the upper level of Madison Square Garden to find fans and give them better seats in the lower level. I know this because he did it for one of my cousins years ago.

Breen appeared on the SI Media Podcast in 2019 and talked about how lucky he felt to have the job that he has.

4. Chris Long has done it again. The man who once posed as a Delta employee to troll teammate Fletcher Cox, claimed his next victim on Thursday.

Saints running back Mark Ingram exposed his beef with United Airlines on Twitter.

Long quickly made some alterations to his Twitter account and pounced.

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 12.28.10 PM

Ingram ended up getting his luggage and having a laugh with Long.

5. Bulls play-by-play man Adam Amin and analyst Stacey King lost their minds during this Coby White dunk last night and it was great.

6. And it's only going to go up.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date, May 14, in 1998, Seinfeld aired its season finale. I still think I'm the only person who liked it.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

nba-awards-2021
NBA

2020–21 NBA Award Picks: Handing Out Some Real (And Fake) Hardware

Presenting the 2020–21 NBA awards! Unveiling picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Fun Player and more.

WWE's Bianca Belair and Bayley in the ring with microphones on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Bayley’s Great Heel Work Makes Her a Major Asset for WWE

Bayley is the perfect opponent to help enhance Bianca Belair at “Backlash” in her first title defense.

Antonio Brown celebrates after a Bucs win.
NFL

Bucs' Brown Sued Over 2020 Incident With Moving Truck Driver

Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown was named in a civil lawsuit relating to a January 2020 incident with a moving-truck driver, that led to criminal charges against Brown.

Cleveland Browns on the field
Play
Extra Mustard

Browns Fan Makes Must-See Video to Help Apply for Job With Team

Kevin Cedar makes very creative video in pitch to be Browns video editor

Barcelona and Chelsea will play for the Women's Champions League title
Soccer

Women's UCL Final Matchup a Product of Greater Investment

Chelsea and Barcelona are among those who have invested big in their women's clubs, and the payoff is a place in a European final long dominated by French and German sides.

Dodgers aren't living up to expectations in 2021.
MLB

Roundtable: Should We Be Concerned About the Dodgers?

L.A. enters Friday third in the NL West, having lost 15 of its last 22 games.

Shaquille O’Neal massages Charles Barkley’s upper thigh
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Cramped Up and Needed a Massage From Shaq

“Damn, take me to dinner.”

La Liga's TV rights in the USA are moving to ESPN
Soccer

ESPN Lands La Liga's U.S. Rights on Eight-Year Deal

ESPN will take over English- and Spanish-language rights to La Liga when next season begins in August.