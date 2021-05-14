Browns Fan Makes Must-See Video to Help Apply for Job With Team

1. How can the Cleveland Browns possibly turn down this dude?

Kevin Cedar revealed on Twitter that he applied for his “dream job” as the team’s video editor. And just like most people who apply for jobs, Cedar had references.

Among them were former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, former Browns return specialist Josh Cribbs and ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

How did Cedar land such impressive references? He brilliantly turned to Cameo.

Hire this man, Cleveland.

2. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is Rich Eisen of the NFL Network and Peacock. Eisen talks about navigating his post-ESPN career, tells stories about his old SportsCenter days and legendary anchors and shares his thoughts on Kenny Mayne leaving ESPN. In addition, Eisen breaks down his responsibilities hosting the NFL draft and what it's like hosting the NFL Network's three-hour schedule release show. He also discusses the Aaron Rodgers situation, streaming-only NFL games, the reunion of "Bennifer" and much more.

Following Eisen, Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall joins the podcast to talk about his newly released list of the "100 Greatest Sitcoms of All Time." Sepinwall explains the rankings of such shows as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, The Simpsons, Schitt's Creek, The Big Bang Theory and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube.

3. ESPN's Mike Breen goes into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night.

We don't need to make the case about Breen's credentials. Two of the greatest NBA play-by-play people of all time are Breen and Marv Albert. Nothing else needs to be said.

But we must note that Breen is also one of the best people in all of sports media. Throughout the years, Breen, who has been the voice of the Knicks for many, many years, has gone into the upper level of Madison Square Garden to find fans and give them better seats in the lower level. I know this because he did it for one of my cousins years ago.

Breen appeared on the SI Media Podcast in 2019 and talked about how lucky he felt to have the job that he has.

4. Chris Long has done it again. The man who once posed as a Delta employee to troll teammate Fletcher Cox, claimed his next victim on Thursday.

Saints running back Mark Ingram exposed his beef with United Airlines on Twitter.

Long quickly made some alterations to his Twitter account and pounced.

Ingram ended up getting his luggage and having a laugh with Long.

5. Bulls play-by-play man Adam Amin and analyst Stacey King lost their minds during this Coby White dunk last night and it was great.

6. And it's only going to go up.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date, May 14, in 1998, Seinfeld aired its season finale. I still think I'm the only person who liked it.

