It Was 34 Years Ago Today That Mets Players Spit on Two Trash-Talking Fans

‘That Is One Magic Loogie.’ Today Is the 34th Anniversary of Roger McDowell's Spitting on Newman

1. “June 14, 1987. Mets. Phillies. We’re enjoying a beautiful afternoon in the right-field stands when a crucial Hernandez error opens the doors to a five-run Phillies ninth. Cost the Mets the game.”

That was how Newman began to tell the tale of Keith Hernandez's allegedly spitting on him and Kramer after Newman yelled, “Nice game, pretty boy,” at the Mets first baseman after a game that took place on this date 34 years ago.

The scene from Seinfeld’s two-part episode, “The Boyfriend” is one of the most popular in the show’s history, thanks to Jerry's figuring out there was a second spitter after deconstructing the incident á la the Zapruder film.

According to Wikipedia, Roger McDowell was not supposed to be the second spitter.

“Originally, the script was written where the actual spitter was going to be Darryl Strawberry, but due to Strawberry having legal issues at the time of production, Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld believed that it wouldn't look good for Strawberry's image to be portrayed as spitting on fans, so Roger McDowell, a friend of Keith Hernandez, was written in Strawberry's place.”

While this scene is a classic, the true Seinfeld die-hards know that this was the single greatest moment of the episode:

I spoke with Hernandez about the episode on the SI Media Podcast last August and he shared some great story about being on the set and working with Larry David.

2. With the Suns' sweeping the Nuggets last night, Kevin Harlan has called his last game of the season for TNT. Harlan—who should absolutely be the person to replace Marv Albert, who is retiring after the Eastern Conference finals—ended his broadcast last night by paying tribute to Marv.

3. Harlan's call was almost as good as this play by Suns star Chris Paul last night.

4. Great stuff here by Novak Djokovic, who gave a young fan his racket after coming back from two sets down to win the French Open on Sunday.

Njokovic explained after the game that he gave the kid the racket because the kid talked to him throughout the entire match.

5. JJ Redick is very self-aware.

6. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features a conversation with Jon "Stugotz" Weiner from The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

The popular radio host discusses when he knew the show's days on ESPN were numbered, what the relationship was like between the show and ESPN over the years and nervousness about life after ESPN. Stugotz also talks about the intense loyalty of the Le Batard Show's listeners, and why he thinks the fans love the show so much.

Other topics discussed include the importance of keeping up with the changing media landscape, being a kid at heart, how his relationship with sports has changed, what listeners want the most, perks of being partners with DraftKings, the problem with the Nets, why he loves Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I found this video oddly satisfying.

