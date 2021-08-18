News Station Sends Poorly-Worded, Yet Hilarious Tweet About Raiders and Vaccines

Poorly Worded Tweet About the Raiders, Vaccines and Getting Shot Generates Some Great Responses: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Oh, Twitter. One minute, you want it to go out of business because it’s such a horrible place and the next minute you see a tweet that makes your day.

NBC’s Los Angeles affiliate covered the breaking news story Tuesday that the Raiders would require fans to be vaccinated to attend games at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium.

However, the @NBCLA social media person who had to promote the story got a little extreme with their headline:

While a ton of people responded with “extreme, but fair,” there were many creative and funny replies to this interestingly worded tweet.

2. Tigers analyst Jack Morris got himself into trouble Tuesday night by using an accent while talking about Shohei Ohtani. Of course, Morris followed this up with the obligatory forced apology.

3. Mets owner Steve Cohen has gotten a lot of attention for being active on Twitter—something we don't see much from owners in sports. This morning, his players probably wished he didn't use the social media service.

4. While I despise the fact that the NFL is going to enforce taunting this season, using a corn and knee emoji for "corny" is pretty corny as well.

5. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis posted this in July, but it's going viral now, and he really deserves to go viral since he did something so gross.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two very different guests. First up on the show is WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who talks about everything from how often he showers to the backstory on his controversial SmackDown promo in which he compared John Cena to the missionary position to where a match with The Rock stands.

Following Reigns, SiriusXM and MLB Network host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo joins the podcast to discuss the challenge of talking pandemic during a sports show, terrible fan behavior at games, whether he will slow down anytime soon, the success of Pat McAfee on his "Mad Dog Radio" channel and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On Wednesday morning I saw that it is Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s 51st birthday. I don’t know if you’re allowed to say anything positive about The Cosby Show anymore, but the fact is, if you grew up in the ’80s and you hear the name Malcolm-Jamal Warner, you automatically think of Gordon Gartrelle.

