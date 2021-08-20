August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
SI Media Podcast with Joe Buck
SI Media Podcast with Joe Buck

Could Aaron Rodgers Be Back in Play As ‘Jeopardy!’ Host? TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. Talk about interesting timing.

Just as news broke Friday morning that Mike Richards, who had been named Alex Trebek’s successor as host of Jeopardy!, was stepping down after offensive comments he’d made over the years and stories about inappropriate workplace behavior became public, Aaron Rodgers was giving an interview to Adam Schein on SiriusXM.

Schein asked Rodgers whether he would’ve taken the job as Jeopardy! host if it had been offered to him.

Rodgers, has waxed poetic about his experience guest-hosting for two weeks before answering, made it crystal clear he wants the gig even as he enters his 17th NFL season.

Who knows where Jeopardy! will go after the Richards’s debacle, and who knows whether Rodgers will actively pursue the gig, but it’s hard to believe anyone out there loves the show more than the Packers’ quarterback.

Meanwhile, the speculation about who could get the Jeopardy! job is back, and that means some good content.

2. Speaking of Jeopardy!, Joe Buck is the guest on this week’s SI Media Podcast, and he discussed his week as guest host and weighed in on James Holzhauer’s snarky tweet about him. Buck also talked about the Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox, embarking on his 20th season with Troy Aikman, the NFL’s emphasis on taunting this year, whether he'll mention teams covering point spreads during games and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

3. CM Punk will supposedly make his long-awaited return to the wrestling world Friday night, but for AEW, not WWE. 

The current WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, doesn’t seem to be as excited for Punk’s return as most wrestling fans.

If you missed it, Reigns was on last week’s SI Media Podcast and didn't hold back there, either.

4. This was a very funny story.

5. Here are two completely bonkers stats for you.

6. How great would it be if NFL players rocked this look on the sidelines when they were inactive for a game?

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: What a huge day it is for pop culture history.

We celebrate the occasion by remembering Zack and Slater's ridiculous fight.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jared Cannonier weekly takedown
MMA

Stakes Are High As Cannonier, Gastelum Prepare for Showdown

The Weekly Takedown: What the middleweight fighters have in common as they prepare to face off, picks for each bout in ‘UFC on ESPN 30’ and more.

max-muncy
Play
Gambling

MLB Betting Odds, Breakdown and Picks for Friday, August 20

A closer look at several key games for bettors to target among Friday's MLB slate.

Martin Ødegaard in action for Arsenal.
Soccer

Arsenal Agrees to Full Transfer for Real Madrid's Ødegaard

Martin Ødegaard made 20 appearances in all competitions while on loan at Arsenal last season and appears headed for a permanent return.

rafael-nadal-us-open
Tennis

Nadal Out of U.S. Open, Ends Season Due to Injured Foot

A chronic foot injury will sideline Rafael Nadal for the rest of the 2021 tennis season.

Michael Jordan's latest signature sneaker: The Air Jordan 36
Play
NBA

How It Feels to Present A Sneaker to Michael Jordan

Jordan Brand launched its 36th signature sneaker from the Air Jordan line. The company’s Senior Footwear designer talks about the process.

John Cena taunts Roman Reigns on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s Loaded ‘SummerSlam’

This is the best “SummerSlam” card WWE has produced in years, but will it live up to expectations?

aaron-rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Could Aaron Rodgers Be Back in Play As ‘Jeopardy! Host? TRAINA THOUGHTS

The Packers’ quarterback makes it clear he would host the game show.

aj-brown-titans-raiders
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Mock Draft: Evaluating Industry Expert Strategies

Reviewing draft strategies and observations from a recent fantasy football mock draft among SI Fantasy staff, colleagues and friends