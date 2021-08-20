Could Aaron Rodgers Be Back in Play As ‘Jeopardy!’ Host? TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Talk about interesting timing.

Just as news broke Friday morning that Mike Richards, who had been named Alex Trebek’s successor as host of Jeopardy!, was stepping down after offensive comments he’d made over the years and stories about inappropriate workplace behavior became public, Aaron Rodgers was giving an interview to Adam Schein on SiriusXM.

Schein asked Rodgers whether he would’ve taken the job as Jeopardy! host if it had been offered to him.

Rodgers, has waxed poetic about his experience guest-hosting for two weeks before answering, made it crystal clear he wants the gig even as he enters his 17th NFL season.

Who knows where Jeopardy! will go after the Richards’s debacle, and who knows whether Rodgers will actively pursue the gig, but it’s hard to believe anyone out there loves the show more than the Packers’ quarterback.

Meanwhile, the speculation about who could get the Jeopardy! job is back, and that means some good content.

2. Speaking of Jeopardy!, Joe Buck is the guest on this week’s SI Media Podcast, and he discussed his week as guest host and weighed in on James Holzhauer’s snarky tweet about him. Buck also talked about the Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox, embarking on his 20th season with Troy Aikman, the NFL’s emphasis on taunting this year, whether he'll mention teams covering point spreads during games and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

3. CM Punk will supposedly make his long-awaited return to the wrestling world Friday night, but for AEW, not WWE.

The current WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, doesn’t seem to be as excited for Punk’s return as most wrestling fans.

If you missed it, Reigns was on last week’s SI Media Podcast and didn't hold back there, either.

4. This was a very funny story.

5. Here are two completely bonkers stats for you.

6. How great would it be if NFL players rocked this look on the sidelines when they were inactive for a game?

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: What a huge day it is for pop culture history.

We celebrate the occasion by remembering Zack and Slater's ridiculous fight.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.