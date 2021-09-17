Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Being Hated by Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long

Publish date: Jimmy Kimmel Shares Hilarious Stories About His Time on ‘NFL on Fox,’ Being Hated by Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. If you’ve been reading Traina Thoughts all week or if you follow me on Twitter, you know that Jimmy Kimmel was on this week’s SI Media Podcast.

While Kimmel was on to promote the 30 for 30 on the 1986 Mets that aired on ESPN this week, we talked about many other topics, including his time at the NFL on Fox pregame show.

Kimmel was part of the show from 1999 to 2002, doing a comedy/picks segment. It was the first time an NFL pregame show used a comedian and it didn’t go over well with some of his costars.

Early on, a lot of Kimmel’s comedy was based on making fun of Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long.

Terry and Howie, though, were not amused. In fact, things got so bad during his first season, as Kimmel explained on the SI Media Podcast, that there was a vote about whether he should get booted from the show.

As Kimmel explained on the podcast, he was able to win over Bradshaw a little bit (eventually), but not Howie.

“Terry hated me the most at that time,” said Kimmel. “In the long run, Howie hated me the most. Terry came to like me. Howie never really liked me while I was there, but his sons liked me and that bothered him, but now we’re fine. I’ve talked to him. It all seems very silly now.

Cris Collinsworth was on the show and JB [James Brown] and I had really good relationships with both of those guys and, in fact, they acted like double agents. Once, Cris was in one of my bits and we were making fun of Terry and Howie and they were so mad at him. They were really pissed off at him for being part of it.

Terry was really angry the first half of the first season and didn’t understand why I was on the show. But the feedback he kept getting from fans was so positive about this interaction we had that he realized, Oh, O.K. I guess this is kinda funny. It’s kinda like wrestling.”

Other topics discussed during the podcast include Kimmel’s thoughts on hosting a late-night talk show in the streaming era, what’s different about doing the show in the post-Trump era, the guests he hasn’t had on that he’d like to have on and how he was able to get a college football bowl game named after him.

2. Bill Belichick's thoughts on social media are always amusing; so here's what the legendary coach had to say Friday.

3. Twitter is currently having a field day with one specific image from inside Urban Meyer's home.

As many people have noted, that coffee table is beyond aggressive.

4. This is a real tweet.

5. An important reminder as we head into the weekend.

It's always nice when networks listen to me.

Aqib Talib appeared on the SI Media Podcast in April and you should check it out if you missed it because his honesty was refreshing.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is Jim Cornette's 61st birthday. We honor the legendary wrestling manager by sharing the single greatest wrestling video on all of YouTube.

