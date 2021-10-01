Dusty Baker Does A Shoey To Celebrate Astros' Division Title

In Friday's Hot Clicks: Dusty Baker does the baseball version of a shoey, Fernando Tatis launched the second-longest home run of his season and more.

The Baseball Version of A Shoey

With a 3–2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Houston Astros notched their fourth American League West title in the past five years. It marked the fifth division title with a fifth team for manager Dusty Baker and he celebrated by taking a cleat and filling it with champagne.

His players absolutely loved it.

It was the perfect way to end September, which marked a great month for the shoey. Daniel Riccardo, the Australian F1 star who has popularized the shoe chugging celebration in recent years, broke it out following his win at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. On Monday night, Alexander Volkanovski did it after his win UFC 266 and then at the Raiders game.

It's safe to say the shoey is back.

Has Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Home Run Landed Yet?

Despite being out of contention for a postseason berth, Fernando Tatis Jr. is not done making his case to win the National League MVP award. In the top of the fifth inning of Thursday night's game against the Dodgers, he took Tony Gonsolin deep and hit the concourse area roof at Dodger Stadium for a 467-foot, two-run home run.

This home run was just 10-feet shy of Tatis' longest home run of the season. In June, he hit a 477-foot dinger against the Colorado Rockies. However, Thursday night's shot is the hardest-hit ball of his career with a 116.6 mile per hour exit velocity, according to Statcast.

Willie Stargell still holds the record for the longest home run at Dodger Stadium with a 506-foot home run in 1963.

Justin Thomas Has Some Regrets About Kicking A Fan Out For Heckling

Justin Thomas made an appearance on Pardon My Take and explained why he had a fan ejected from the 2018 Honda Classic for heckling. The spectator yelled something about hoping Thomas' shot hits the water. Thomas got him ejected and replied, “Enjoy your day buddy, you’re gone.”

"It was definitely one of the moments I'm not proud of, especially because people have said some crazy and absurd things. And of all things, that's the guy I chose to throw out?"

Rich Hill Gets Emotional After First Mets Win

41-year-old Rich Hill recorded his first win as a member of the Mets since getting traded from the Rays in July. Hill has played 17 years in the majors with 11 teams. He told reporters that he "definitely" plans on pitching next year. He turns 42 in March.

The best of SI

On the SI Media Podcast, Stephen A. Smith explains why he wanted Max Kellerman off First Take...Chris Herring writes that getting the vaccine is not really a personal choice for NBA players...Ross Dellinger on the next frontier in college sports: Unionization...Albert Breer examines how Tom Brady may stack up against how previous Bill Belichick quarterbacks have fared against the coach.

Around the sports world

Qatar joins the F1 calendar with a 10-year deal...Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige. Kendrick Lamar and Eminem will headline the Super Bowl LVI halftime show...Irish boxer Michael Conlan calls for corrupt boxing officials suspect of match fixing at the 2016 Olympics to face criminal charges...Olympian Klete Keller pleads guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol...

Not sports

A judge granted a petition suspending Jaime Spears from overseeing Britney Spears' $60 million estate...A missing man in Turkey accidentally joins his own search party before realizing he was one they were looking for...Dog The Bounty Hunter denied he was behind a banner looking for Brian Laundrie...Sen. Richard Blumenthal asks a Facebook exec to end Finstas but doesn't know what they are

A good song

