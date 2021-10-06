October 6, 2021
SI Media Podcast | ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
Publish date:

Green Monster Gets Meme Treatment, Blame From Yankees Fans: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:

1. Sports fans always find an angle.

Sure, the main story from the Yankees’ 6–2 loss to the Red Sox in last night’s wild-card game was Gerrit Cole’s abysmal performance, but many people had a lot to say about Fenway Park’s iconic Green Monster.

The high green wall kept a pair of Giancarlo Stanton shots in the ballpark during the first and sixth innings.

Some Yankees fans were mad that the Green Monster existed, while others used the close-but-no-cigar outcome to mock Stanton and the Evil Empire.

That Stanton solo home run in the top of the ninth referenced in the tweet above was significant for many because the over/under on the game was eight.

2. Jim Nantz breaking down his three-quarter zip sweaters on Kevin Clark's Slow News Day is outstanding content.

3. "I've seen Dirty Dancing probably more than I'd like to admit on this show." Eli Manning broke down his famous commercial with Odell Beckham Jr. that paid homage to the popular 1980s flick on a new episode of Kyle Brandt's podcast, 10 Questions.

4. Here's why Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is the best. On his SiriusXM radio show Tuesday, the legendary host said he wouldn't promote Tom Brady's new SiriusXM show with Jim Gray until Brady texted him to thank him for being on his channel. Of course, this was Russo's way of actually promoting the show, but the clip has gotten picked up in many places with many people thinking Russo was being serious.

5. Here is your most ridiculous sports story of the day.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a fantastic conversation with Stephen A. Smith. Topics covered include: why he thought First Take needed change; getting cursed out by Kobe; the art of debating, regretful comments; how sports media has changed; his desire to host a late-night talk show; and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is a huge nostalgia day for anyone who grew up in the 1980s.

The show was so big in the '80s that even Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon appeared on it.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

