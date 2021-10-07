October 7, 2021
Publish date:

Here’s Something You’ve Never Seen Before at a Baseball Game: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:

1. One of the best things about sports is seeing something you’ve never seen before.

Cut to last Saturday’s Tigers–White Sox game.

That’s when Chicago fan Shannon Frendreis caught a home run from the left field stands. Shannon, however, did not make the catch with a glove or a hat or her bare hands.

She took off her prosthetic leg and used that to make the snag.

Not only was the catch impressive, but we also tip our cap to Shannon for her caption: “Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seems like a great idea.”

2. Brian Andersen's call of Chris Taylor's game-winning home run last night was excellent. The TBS play-by-play described the scene perfectly and then laid out.

This was Charley Steiner's call on Dodgers radio.

3. Everybody hates the Yankees, but the Yankees are good for baseball.

The 7.7 million viewers for Yankees–Red Sox on Tuesday was the largest audience for an ESPN baseball game since 1998.

4. Josh Allen's toughest opponent this season has been ... smoke.

5. A sportsbook should offer a prop bet on whether Jose Altuve will bat .278 in the postseason.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a fantastic conversation with Stephen A. Smith. Topics covered include: why he thought First Take needed change, getting cursed out by Kobe, the art of debating, regretful comments, how sports media has changed, his desire to host a late-night talk show, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you have not watched The Many Saints of Newark yet, do not watch this video because it's loaded with spoilers. If you have watched The Many Saints of Newark, this video recaps all the callbacks to the Sopranos television series.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

