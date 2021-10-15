October 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
John Ourand and Alan Sepinwall | SI Media Podcast
John Ourand and Alan Sepinwall | SI Media Podcast
Publish date:

Tom Brady Delivered a Bad Beat for the Ages to Gamblers Everywhere: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:

1. The line in Thursday’s Eagles-Bucs game was 7 or 6.5 points depending on where and when you bet the game. The final score was 28–22 thanks to 1) Philly converting a two-point conversion after scoring with 5:54 remaining and 2) the Bucs running out the clock at the end of the game.

However, this is not the "Bad Beat" I’m referring to in the headline above. The one I’m going to explain is way worse.

The over/under on Brady’s total rushing yards for the game was 1.5. With 2:27 left, the GOAT ran a QB sneak for three yards to the Eagles' 6-yard line for a first down.

Philly had no timeouts at that point, so the Bucs ran the clock down to the two-minute warning and then Brady took three knees. The NFL counts kneel-downs as rush attempts, so this is what ended up happening.

I stared at that image for about 15 minutes straight last night in stunned disbelief at the giveth and taketh cruelty that rained down on me.

I wasn’t alone, either.

If you’re someone who doesn’t bet on sports, let this be a lesson to you that you should never start. If you’re a fellow degenerate, all we can do is pick up the pieces of our shattered lives and move forward and be thankful there are four college football games to bet on tonight.

2. Will we ever be able to enjoy one big sporting event without the refs and umps ruining it? The answer is no.

The Dodgers-Giants game ended on a horrific call from first base umpire Gabe Morales, who ruled that San Francisco's Wilmer Flores swung at a pitch when he clearly did not.

And the Bucs got big help on their final drive to seal the game when refs called this absurd taunting penalty on the Eagles.

3. Leonard Fournette had an outstanding game last night, but nobody in America paid attention to one word he said during his postgame interview with Erin Andrews thanks to his teammate Vita Vea struggling big-time in the background.

4. Max Scherzer was just a little fired up to get the save in the Dodgers' series-clinching win against the Giants last night.

SI Recommends

5. On this date in 1988, one of the most intense and memorable home runs in baseball history took place.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is Sports Business Journal reporter John Ourand. Ourand talks about the fallout from the Jon Gruden email controversy and ESPN's Adam Schefter's journalistic ethics getting called into question as part of the fallout. We also discussed ESPN's new deal with the NFL to air a Monday night wild-card game and how Peyton and Eli Manning's alternate broadcast fits in. Ourand also updates us on where things stand regarding the future of the NFL Sunday Ticket contract and whether DirecTV's run is over.

Following Ourand, Alan Sepinwall, the chief TV critic for Rolling Stone, joins the podcast to talk about The Many Saints of Newark, Squid Game, Jon Stewart's new Apple TV+ show, Seinfeld's syndication deals and much more.

The podcast closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY talk about Jimmy trying to book Larry David for the SI Media Podcast, Sal's NFL Sunday getting ruined and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This dude is a great follow on TikTok.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Delivered a Bad Beat for the Ages to Gamblers Everywhere

As he repeatedly kneeled down, a lot of money changed hands.

SI_StartSit_101321_QB
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford has been firing on all cylinders this season and it will continue in Week 6.

kyrie-irving-kevin-durant-nets-talking
NBA

Durant Optimistic 'Things Will Work Out' For Kyrie, Nets

Kyrie Irving is still absent from the Nets, but Kevin Durant is "positive" the situation will be resolved.

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) walks off the field after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

Eagles Trade Zach Ertz to Cardinals

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end is on his way to Arizona.

jalen-hurts-philadelphia-eagles
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch: Buy, Sell, Hold Trade Advice

Whether in rebuilding or win-now mode, here are some tips to consider before making your next trade

First base umpire Gabe Morales ruled Wilmer Flores swung for strike three to end the game and the Giants' season.
Play
MLB

Ump Explains Controversial Final Strike Call on Wilmer Flores

First base umpire Gabe Morales explained why he viewed Wilmer Flores's check swing as a strike—a crucial call that ended the Giants' season.

The octagon at UFC 250.
Play
Betting

UFC Vegas 40 Betting Preview: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

After a 22-month absence, Aspen Ladd finally returns to the octagon to take on Norma Dumont at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Bills Tyler Bass
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Rankings: Kickers

There's been no slowing the Bills offense and Tyler Bass is enjoying all the benefits.