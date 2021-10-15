Tom Brady Delivered a Bad Beat for the Ages to Gamblers Everywhere

1. The line in Thursday’s Eagles-Bucs game was 7 or 6.5 points depending on where and when you bet the game. The final score was 28–22 thanks to 1) Philly converting a two-point conversion after scoring with 5:54 remaining and 2) the Bucs running out the clock at the end of the game.

However, this is not the "Bad Beat" I’m referring to in the headline above. The one I’m going to explain is way worse.

The over/under on Brady’s total rushing yards for the game was 1.5. With 2:27 left, the GOAT ran a QB sneak for three yards to the Eagles' 6-yard line for a first down.

Philly had no timeouts at that point, so the Bucs ran the clock down to the two-minute warning and then Brady took three knees. The NFL counts kneel-downs as rush attempts, so this is what ended up happening.

I stared at that image for about 15 minutes straight last night in stunned disbelief at the giveth and taketh cruelty that rained down on me.

I wasn’t alone, either.

If you’re someone who doesn’t bet on sports, let this be a lesson to you that you should never start. If you’re a fellow degenerate, all we can do is pick up the pieces of our shattered lives and move forward and be thankful there are four college football games to bet on tonight.

2. Will we ever be able to enjoy one big sporting event without the refs and umps ruining it? The answer is no.

The Dodgers-Giants game ended on a horrific call from first base umpire Gabe Morales, who ruled that San Francisco's Wilmer Flores swung at a pitch when he clearly did not.

And the Bucs got big help on their final drive to seal the game when refs called this absurd taunting penalty on the Eagles.

3. Leonard Fournette had an outstanding game last night, but nobody in America paid attention to one word he said during his postgame interview with Erin Andrews thanks to his teammate Vita Vea struggling big-time in the background.

4. Max Scherzer was just a little fired up to get the save in the Dodgers' series-clinching win against the Giants last night.

5. On this date in 1988, one of the most intense and memorable home runs in baseball history took place.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is Sports Business Journal reporter John Ourand. Ourand talks about the fallout from the Jon Gruden email controversy and ESPN's Adam Schefter's journalistic ethics getting called into question as part of the fallout. We also discussed ESPN's new deal with the NFL to air a Monday night wild-card game and how Peyton and Eli Manning's alternate broadcast fits in. Ourand also updates us on where things stand regarding the future of the NFL Sunday Ticket contract and whether DirecTV's run is over.

Following Ourand, Alan Sepinwall, the chief TV critic for Rolling Stone, joins the podcast to talk about The Many Saints of Newark, Squid Game, Jon Stewart's new Apple TV+ show, Seinfeld's syndication deals and much more.

The podcast closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY talk about Jimmy trying to book Larry David for the SI Media Podcast, Sal's NFL Sunday getting ruined and much more.

