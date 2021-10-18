T.J. Watt Put On a 'Sunday Night Football' Show That Included a Mike Tyson Imitation

1. To say T.J. Watt had an eventful night Sunday would be a huge understatement.

The Steelers' linebacker recorded seven tackles, three tackles for a loss, three pass deflections, two sacks, two QB hits, one forced fumble and four punches in Pittsburgh’s 23–20 overtime win against Seattle.

Those four punches came on one play when Watt tried to get the ball out of Alex Collins’s hands. Watt started with uppercuts and then finished with flat-out haymakers.

This was not the first time we’ve seen Watt channel Mike Tyson to try to cause a fumble.

The unusual technique got Twitter to bring out the memes.

Watt later helped win the game for the Steelers in overtime by busting through a triple team to strip-sack Geno Smith, which led to the game-winning field goal.

Based on his entrance to the stadium and then the game, it shouldn’t have surprised anyone that Watt turned in a monstrous performance.

2. We've seen a bunch of absurd roughing-the-passer penalties over the past few years, but this one from yesterday's Cardinals-Browns game is by far the worst.

3. Speaking of terrible NFL penalties, the league was probably so upset the refs couldn't call taunting on CeeDee Lamb since his wave goodbye to the Patriots happened after the game was over.

4. Obviously, Pat Forde is an SI colleague, and it's always awkward to write about colleagues, but this was too funny to pass up. A radio host in Tennessee is very unhappy with Forde because he tweeted that the scene in Knoxville Saturday night where fans threw a bunch of stuff on the field after they didn't like a call by the refs was a "pitiful display by the petulant fan base."

Now, Forde has been banned from the station. Hopefully he can pick up the shattered pieces of his life and move on from this devastating punishment.

Can you imagine a grown man actually typing and sending that tweet?

5. Even better than Aaron Rodgers telling Bears fans that he "f------ owns them" and that's he's "always" owned them after scoring a rushing touchdown in Green Bay's 24–14 win in Chicago yesterday was his explanation for the outburst.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Saturday Night Live took on the Jon Gruden email scandal during its cold opening this weekend.

