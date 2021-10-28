We Have So Much to Say About Tom Brady’s Latest Subway Commercial

1. On social media, things come and go at such a rapid rate that it’s impossible to keep up with everything.

People can be outraged or amused by something for only 24 hours before moving on to the next piece of nonsense.

A casualty of the cycle: Tom Brady’s signing on as a pitch man for Subway. Yes, people had fun with the news for about a day, but then it was over.

This is a man who won’t eat strawberries and tomatoes, but he’s pitching fatty deli meats stuffed on a hero with cheeses and condiments.

And for the record, I’m not knocking Brady’s diet of avocado ice cream and such. Clearly it’s worked for him, because he’s the greatest quarterback of all time and may play until he’s 70 years old.

But the thought of Brady eating a Subway sandwich is downright comical.

Cut to Thursday, when Subway launched a new commercial with Brady, who is now pitching a healthier bread option.

Let’s break down the spot:

Brady kicks things off by referring to himself as “your boy.” This is the new, casual Tommy free of the Bill Belichick restrictions. He’s our boy now.

The full opening sentence: “As well noted, your boy isn’t the biggest bread guy.” O.K., Brady deserves credit here for actually acknowledging the absurdity of his partnership with Subway. A dude who isn’t a bread guy pushing sandwiches is just hysterical.

After listing the nutritional information of Subway’s new hero bread, Brady tries to feign excitement as he holds up a sandwich at the 19-second mark, resulting in this wonderful moment:

Also at the 19-second mark, Brady delivers the line “truly unbelievable” in a truly laugh-out-loud way.

Brady then goes for a taste by putting the sandwich in his mouth. But the commercial cuts off before we see the actual bite, making us question whether he’s really “getting back to bread.”

All kidding aside, given that we know Brady would never actually eat a Subway sandwich, the company and the quarterback have done a fantastic job with the commercials they’ve done together since he signed on a spokesperson.

2. A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped Thursday morning, and this week's guest is former Super Bowl champion Chris Long. Long, who currently hosts the Green Light podcast and appears on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football pregame show, talks about the best game of the NFL season, Tom Brady’s giving us more of his personality after leaving New England, his appearance on the ManningCast and why the ManningCast is so good. Long also gives some sound advice to all the sports bettors out there.

Following Long, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins the podcast for our weekly Traina Thoughts segment. Topics covered this week are college football’s ridiculous overtime rule, World Series buzz and the premiere episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

3. The topic of interest in this years’s World Series was discussed on the SI Media Podcast before the rating for Game 1 was released Wednesday. The viewership number confirmed what I said on the podcast about the lack of national interest in Braves-Astros.

4. I was super impressed by both Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks and Raiders tight end Darren Waller during this interview. Rooks handled questioning Waller about recovering from addiction brilliantly, while Waller’s answers were honest and powerful.

5. This guy seems pretty good.

6. If you watched Curb Your Enthusiasm this past Sunday, you will appreciate this tweet.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I’m ashamed as a Yankees fan to say have no recollection of this unbelievable Billy Martin tirade that features him literally throwing dirt on an umpire, but when I came across the video Wednesday night, I had to include it here today.

