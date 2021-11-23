Ohio State (10–1) takes on Michigan (10–1) on Saturday in the latest installment of one of college football's greatest rivalries.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is still looking to get his first win over the Buckeyes, who have emerged victorious in this rivalry every year since 2011.

To get in on the fun, Ohio State's marching band, which calls itself The Best Damn Band in the Land, shared nine videos this video of it trolling Michigan since the last time Michigan won the famed game.

The band, which first played at a football game in the late 1800s, is known for its many formations, and for Dotting the "I."

It will look to have a celebratory tune to play after Saturday.

Kickoff is Ann Arbor is set for 12 p.m. ET.