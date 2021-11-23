Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Traditions: The story behind Colorado's exhilarating Ralphie's Run
Traditions: The story behind Colorado's exhilarating Ralphie's Run
Publish date:

Ohio State's Marching Band Posts Performances Trolling Michigan Over the Past Nine Years

Author:

Ohio State (10–1) takes on Michigan (10–1) on Saturday in the latest installment of one of college football's greatest rivalries. 

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is still looking to get his first win over the Buckeyes, who have emerged victorious in this rivalry every year since 2011. 

To get in on the fun, Ohio State's marching band, which calls itself The Best Damn Band in the Land, shared nine videos this video of it trolling Michigan since the last time Michigan won the famed game.

The band, which first played at a football game in the late 1800s, is known for its many formations, and for Dotting the "I."

SI Recommends

It will look to have a celebratory tune to play after Saturday. 

Kickoff is Ann Arbor is set for 12 p.m. ET.

YOU MAY LIKE

Robert Lewandowski scores for Bayern Munich in Champions League
Soccer

Lewandowski Scores Sensational Bicycle Kick in the Snow

Robert Lewandowski helped a depleted Bayern Munich squad win at Dynamo Kiev to remain perfect in the Champions League group stage.

dCOVvandy_HZ
Play
College Baseball

The Latest Products of Pitcher U.

Vanderbilt continues to turn out great pitchers. Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter could be two of the best.

Jimmer Fredette while at BYU
Play
College Basketball

Remembering Jimmer Mania, 10 Years Later

Jimmer Fredette's sensational senior season at BYU offered a window into the future of college basketball.

Jeff Green
NBA

Inside Jeff Green's Long Road to Brooklyn

Green’s winding journey is one of the most unique in NBA history. And he’s not done just yet.

tommie-smith-john-carlos
Play
Olympics

Tommie Smith on 1968 Olympic protest with John Carlos

When Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists on the medal podium in protest at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, they had no idea that their actions would spark a legacy of athlete activism. Now 76, Smith discusses the moment as the fight against racism and injustice continues nearly 52 years later.

James Franklin during a Penn State football game.
College Football

James Franklin Asked About His Penn State Future

A Penn State subcommittee is reportedly discussing his contract.

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Betting

2021 Thanksgiving NFL Best Bets and Player Props: Raiders at Cowboys

A Thanksgiving Day betting breakdown of the matchup between Las Vegas and Dallas.

aaron-rodgers-packers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Discusses Toe Injury on Pat McAfee Show

"It's more painful than turf toe."