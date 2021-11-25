Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Learned You Can Dunk Oreos in Milk

Author:

It's never too late to learn something new, especially during the holiday season. 

For some, it's action-based, like how to ride a bike or maybe learning to ski for the first time. Others might be learning how to make grandma and grandpa's famous pumpkin pie. But for one Bucks star this Thanksgiving season, he's learning the magic of cookies and milk.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show on Wednesday night but it wasn't because of his 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals. Instead, it was because of his two-minute in-depth breakdown of discovering Oreos and milk when asked if the iconic cookie would be on his Thanksgiving menu. 

"Wait, let's talk about that a little bit. It's definitely -- how do you guys say it? -- a bedtime snack."

It all started with a commercial earlier this week about cookies, and one kid asked if the NBA star had ever eaten Oreos before. 

"When I came to the league, that was the first thing that I ate because when I was younger I was always craving them but could never afford them. So I was like, I'm gonna get a little bit of money. People spend money on cars and chains, I'm gonna buy Oreos," Antetokounmpo said. "So I ate them for like a month straight. No dinner, no lunch, no nothing. So I got sick of them, right? But I've had them.

"So he was like, 'have you ever dunked them in milk?' I was like, 'no.' He was like, 'you should try that!'"

Antetokounmpo took the Oreos after they finished filming and dunked them in milk—literally. The forward "threw" the cookies into the milk. The kid said, "no, just dunk it" so Antetokounmpo asked for a spoon. 

"I was like, 'what the hell? No frickin' way.' He was like, 'you like them?' I was like, 'bro, this is amazing.' Obviously I didn't have one. I had like twelve of them," Antetokounmpo said. "Then I went back home and was like 'Mariah, why did you not tell me that you can throw the Oreos in milk and eat them?' She told me she doesn't like her Oreos like that. She likes them plain with no milk and all that. 

"And I realized that from now on, that's an every night snack for me."

