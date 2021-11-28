Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Minnesota Fans 'Jump Around' On Field After Upset Win against Wisconsin

Author:

There's nothing like beating your rival. And if you ever beat the one person or team you've always despised, it's safe to assume you won't be too humble about it. That was the case this Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Unranked Minnesota upset No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday and after the win, fans stormed the field. But that wasn't the worst hit to the Badgers' ego that night. 

The Golden Gopher fans, in epic troll fashion, celebrated on their home field by dancing to the hip-hop classic Jump Around—the same song Badgers fans dance to while at home.

SI Recommends

The scene was chaotic but beautiful after the 23–13 win, and it surely won't be forgotten anytime soon by Wisconsin. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Washington State coach Jake Dickert
College Football

Sources: Wazzu to Name Dickert Permanent Head Coach

The interim tag is coming off after the Cougars went 3–2 since Nick Rolovich's firing.

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
College Football

Young Has Potential Heisman Moment With Late Iron Bowl TD

Could Alabama have another Heisman Trophy winner in its presence?

bryce young (1)
College Football

Alabama Rallies, Beats Auburn in 4OT to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Alabama had its back against the wall all game long, but Heisman hopeful Bryce Young rallied the Tide to a win for the ages.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins
College Football

Harbaugh, Michigan Finally Get Their Ohio State Win

The Wolverines' commanding performance is a jolt to the rivalry and a beacon of hope for the program.

DeVonta Smith with Alabama after winning the National Championship.
College Football

DeVonta Smith Not Happy With Alabama Offense vs. Auburn

Smith won the Heisman and a national title with the Tide last year.

adam frazier
MLB

Mariners Land All-Star 2B Adam Frazier in Trade With Padres

Frazier hit .305/.368/.411 for the Pirates and Padres last season, and was the starting National League second baseman in the All-Star Game.

Jameson Williams hitting Ja'Varrius Johnson.
College Football

Alabama Leading WR Jameson Williams Ejected From Iron Bowl

Williams was ejected for targeting after leading with the crown of his helmet while tackling on a special teams play.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson during the Ohio State game
College Football

Hutchinson Comments On Ohio State 'Disrespecting' Michigan

The Michigan star was not standing for all the hate from Ohio State.