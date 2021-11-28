There's nothing like beating your rival. And if you ever beat the one person or team you've always despised, it's safe to assume you won't be too humble about it. That was the case this Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Unranked Minnesota upset No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday and after the win, fans stormed the field. But that wasn't the worst hit to the Badgers' ego that night.

The Golden Gopher fans, in epic troll fashion, celebrated on their home field by dancing to the hip-hop classic Jump Around—the same song Badgers fans dance to while at home.

The scene was chaotic but beautiful after the 23–13 win, and it surely won't be forgotten anytime soon by Wisconsin.

