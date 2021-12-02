Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Internet Debates CBB Coach's Decision to Punish Team During Game With Sprints

Author:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost at Iowa State on Wednesday night, 83–64. The result between an undefeated, Top 25 Big 12 team and a 1–8 SWAC squad wouldn't normally raise eyebrows, but one decision by UAPB coach Solomon Bozeman early in the second half certainly did.

ISU led 38–22 after the first half, and came out hot in the second half, scoring on its first three possessions to push the lead to 44–24. Bozeman was clearly not happy with his team's effort and decided to instill some mid-game discipline.

After calling timeout, he had his team run sprints on the court. This might be a first, at least for the D-I level. 

UAPB did put forth a better effort in the second half, getting outscored by just three points, but Iowa State cruised to an 83–64 win.

Bozeman is in his first year as a head coach and is clearly trying to turn things around at a very difficult place to win. The program has one NCAA Tournament appearance to its name, back in 2010.

People seem pretty split on the motivational technique there. Some have been applauding it, while others think it was a ridiculous stunt to pull in-game.

Bozeman, the 2011 Sun Belt Player of the Year and an honorable mention All-American at Little Rock, has been a part of some very successful mid-major staffs. 

In 2016, as an assistant at his alma mater, he helped lead the team to the 2016 NCAA Tournament and an upset win over No. 5 seed Purdue. Last year, he was on staff at Oral Roberts, which made a run all the way to the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed, knocking off No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida along the way.

