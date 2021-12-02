Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Carlisle High School Basketball Player Arrested After Punching Opponent

Author:

On Tuesday night, a Carlisle High School basketball player punched a member of the Nevada High School basketball team multiple times. The Carlisle player was charged with a felony shortly after the incident occurred. 

According to the police, the Carlisle High School basketball player is facing a felony charge of willful injury.

A video of this incident has been shared widely on social media over the past few days. The Carlisle basketball player is seen throwing multiple punches at the Nevada player while they're on the postgame handshake line. The second punch connected with the Nevada player's jaw.

The criminal complaint says the victim received a concussion that was serious enough to "render him unconscious." The victim also needed four stitches to repair an injury to his mouth. 

One member of Carlisle's basketball team told KCCI News that words were exchanged between the two players prior to the altercation.

“He said something during the game that Carter didn't like so at the end, Carter went up and finished it," the Carlisle High School student said, via KCCI News. "Which was a little way too beyond if you ask me. He didn't have to go that far." 

Carlisle Superintendent Bryce Amos issued a statement on this situation. He said it does not reflect the type of conduct that is tolerated at the school.  

"This is without question an unfortunate incident that is not representative of the school culture that exists in Carlisle Community School District," Amos said. "I want to make it clear that this type of conduct is not tolerated at Carlisle CSD."

The Carlisle School District and the Carlisle police are still investigating this situation. 

