1. Sports documentaries always hit a little differently when they’re a nostalgia play.

If you’re a football fan who watched games in the 1980s, ‘90s and 2000s, you won’t find a better figure to reminisce about than John Madden.

Fox will air All Madden at 2 p.m. ET on Christmas Day right before its coverage of Browns at Packers, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Based on the excellent trailer, released yesterday, the doc will cover all the Madden staples: His Hall of Fame coaching career, his role as a prolific pitchman, his iconic video game and his legendary broadcasting career. In addition, the tribute show will also cover Madden traveling to every game via bus because of his fear of flying and Madden’s Turkey Leg Award becoming a tradition on Thanksgiving.

According to Fox, the documentary will also feature never-seen-before footage of Madden’s career as well as an extensive interview.

The show also procured an impressive roster of A-list folks to opine about Madden, including, among others, Joe Montana, Lawrence Taylor, Bill Belichick, Howie Long, Bill Parcells, Peyton Manning, Bob Costas, Tom Brady, Joe Buck, Al Michaels and Troy Aikman.

A good documentary will either make you learn something new or will take you on a fun trip down memory lane. The trailer alone accomplished the latter. Christmas just got even better. BOOM!

2. If you're a smart person who doesn't use social media, you may have missed this phenomenal breakdown of Brian Kelly's new LSU acciden.

3. The best part of the college football coaching anarchy from the past week is that it led to this video.

4. And this one.

5. This was a great call by Joe Buck last night.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a conversation with author and reporter James Andrew Miller.

Miller has a new book, Tinderbox, out about the history of HBO. During the podcast, we discussed how The Sopranos initially tested poorly with audiences and the huge curveball that was thrown at the show during the famous “Pine Barrens” episode.

Other HBO topics covered during our chat include the demise of Inside the NFL, the behind-the-scenes problems at The Larry Sanders Show, how Curb Your Enthusiasm was never intended to be a series and how House of Cards and The Crown had a significant impact on HBO.

Before we talked about Miller’s new book, we discussed the future of the ManningCast, the NFL’s big ratings this season and more.

Following the interview with Miller is the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment with Sal Licata from WFAN. This week's topics include the college football coaching madness, the breakup between Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, our Mount Rushmore of HBO shows and the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 73rd birthday to Ozzy Osbourne. Thank you for one of the funniest moments in the history of reality TV.

