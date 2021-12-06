1. Personally, I think if you have the best record in the NFL and you beat a team as terrible as the Bears, you should just lay low afterward and move on to the next week.

But the Cardinals' Twitter account wanted to celebrate Arizona’s 33–22 win over Chicago yesterday. However, it did so by tweeting a picture of what many people thought was a penis.

The Cardinals' social media team took Cloud Gate, a popular piece of art, also known as "The Bean," in Chicago, and tried to turn it into an “L” with a Cardinal on top.

But all people saw was penis.

Things got so bad for Arizona’s social media team that it had to post a clarification.

Talk about too little, too late. The damage was done.

2. In case you missed any of the key moments following the Lions' getting their first win of the season yesterday with a 29–27 victory over the Vikings, here they are:

• Detroit coach Dan Campbell dedicates the game ball to the Oxford High School community and reads the name of the four students killed during the shooting and the seven who were injured.

• The scene in the locker room was electric.

• Jared Goff's girlfriend, SI Swim model Christen Harper, was stunned to find out the team pulled off a win while on a shoot.

3. If you missed it Saturday night, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett pulled off a nifty fake slide on his way to a 58-yard touchdown run against Wake Forest in the ACC title game. I tweeted the video and people were PISSED OFF about Pickett's move. Look at the replies.

4. This is a hell of a quote from Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on his team's kicker, Brian Johnson, drilling the game-winning field goal against the Raiders yesterday.

5. I don't understand one word Cooper Kupp said here, but he clearly knows what he's talking about based on his on-field performance.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a conversation with author and reporter James Andrew Miller.

Miller has a new book, Tinderbox, out about the history of HBO. During the podcast, we discussed how The Sopranos initially tested poorly with audiences and the huge curveball that was thrown at the show during the famous “Pine Barrens” episode.

Other HBO topics covered during our chat include the demise of Inside the NFL, the behind-the-scenes problems at The Larry Sanders Show, how Curb Your Enthusiasm was never intended to be a series and how House of Cards and The Crown had a significant impact on HBO.

Before we talked about Miller’s new book, we discussed the future of the ManningCast, the NFL’s big ratings this season and more.

Following the interview with Miller is the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment with Sal Licata from WFAN. This week's topics include the college football coaching madness, the breakup between Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, our Mount Rushmore of HBO shows and the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is a good day to rewatch one of Eddie Murphy's vintage Saturday Night Live sketches.

