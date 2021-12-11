Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Pitt's Kenny Pickett 'Changed the Game' After NCAA Outlaws Fake Slides

Author:

It's not everyday that a player impacts a game that leads to a change in the rules of the sport.

Congratulations, Kenny Pickett! The 2021 Heisman finalist has left his mark on the field—throwing for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 81.5 percent of his passes—as well as pulling off the "fake slide" in the ACC Championship less than a week ago, prompting the NCAA to change the rules.

When the NCAA Rules Committee officially outlawed the use of fake slides on Thursday, Pickett tweeted saying, "changed the game! #H2P."

After the Panthers' 45–21 against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game, Pickett admitted that he made the move on purpose. 

“Yeah, it was intentional,” said the ACC Player of the Year, per the Associated Press. “I just kind of started slowing down and pulling up and getting ready to slide and I just kind of saw their body language and they just pulled up as well. ... I have never done that before. I just kind of kept going after I initially started to slide.

Even if Pickett does not win the Heisman, he was forever enshrined into the college football rule book by the NCAA's Football Oversight committee. 

