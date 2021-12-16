Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
NFL Twitter Reacts to Former Jags Player's Accusation Against Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer continues to make headlines, and each seem to be worse than the previous one. 

In the latest, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that the coach once kicked him during practice. He missed a field goal in both of his first two exhibition games and was stretching at practice while the team prepared to face Dallas in the final preseason matchup.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo said. “... Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey dips---, make your f------g kicks.’ And kicks me in the leg.”

The kicker recalls saying “‘Don’t you ever f---ing kick me again.’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f--- I want.’”

It later continued to verbally escalate as the coach further discussed the incident with Lambo in the team's training facility. Meyer, though, denied that the incident played out that way, saying that the "characterization" was "completely inaccurate." 

As Axios Columbus reporter Tyler Buchanan tweeted, " Feel like it's worth reminding, yet another time, that Urban Meyer taught a course at OSU called 'Character and Leadership.'" NFL Twitter reacted as expected, simultaneously roasting Meyer while calling attention to the alleged incident.

