1. We told you in Friday’s Traina Thoughts that the awful and unwatchable Giants came up with a “gesture” for its season-ticket holders who were attending Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

We’re using the word “gesture” loosely because all New York decided to give those suffering fans was a medium Pepsi. Not a large. No hot dog to go with the Pepsi. Just the medium soda.

The promotion was already a debacle when it came to social media reaction over the weekend, but the backlash somehow got even worse Sunday.

That’s because when fans at the game wanted to get their free drink, they were told the offer was for only one soda per PSL. Meaning, if you were a season-ticket holder who had a ticket for yourself and a ticket for your significant other, you would be entitled to only one medium soda. If you were a season-ticket holder who had four tickets, one for each member of your family, you would still get just one medium soda.

This organization is so pathetic that it managed to screw up a medium soda giveaway.

Even the biggest soda fan in sports media couldn’t believe the Giants' feeble attempt to make fans happy.

2. Sure, T.J. Watt is having a ridiculous season and he has a ton of sacks and will be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, but none of that is as impressive as the cleats he wore for yesterday's game against the Titans.

3. While a very limited amount of Giants fans were able to enjoy a soda Sunday, Bills offensive lineman downed some beer during the game while celebrating a Stefon Diggs touchdown.

4. We should've known the Lions were going to beat the Cardinals when Fox assigned Gus Johnson to the game. Here is some vintage Gus.

5. Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins gave us a hat trick yesterday: big guy touchdown, worm celebration, great quote after the game.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Troy Aikman.

Fox's lead NFL analyst explains why he'd like to see a Patriots vs. Bucs/Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady Super Bowl this year and what the game would mean for each guy. Aikman also reveals insight into what Aaron Rodgers is going through while playing with a fractured toe, what's going on with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys and the unusual amount of terrible, unwatchable teams this season.

The Hall of Fame quarterback also addresses rumors that he may team up with Al Michaels to call games on Amazon next season, shares his side of the famous story involving Joe Buck's urinating into a bottle during a game and tells us whether he dreaded calling Bears-Lions on Thanksgiving.

The podcast closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment with Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV. This week, we discussed the possibility of that Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl, the Urban Meyer disaster in Jacksonville, that horrible trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie featuring Kevin James as Sean Payton and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I'll be featuring Christmas music all week in this space as we get closer to the holiday. We kick things off with Band Aid and a classic that screams 1980s.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.