1. Jiffy Pop. Chipotle burrito. The MTV Moon Man. A Hershey’s Kiss. Missy Elliott.

These are just some of what people compared Kurt Warner’s look to last night while he was calling the Raiders-Browns game on the NFL Network.

Even the NFL Network started roasting its own commentator.

Initially, it appeared that Warner wasn’t down with the lighthearted mocking because he sent this tweet at halftime.

However, Warner eventually came around and embraced the reaction to his fashion choice.

Warner was still getting attention for the loud jacket this morning, which caused him to channel his inner Richie Aprile.

Before I share some of the best tweets about Warner’s jacket, I do need to address one important matter. Several tweeters made a reference to George Costanza and his infamous Gore-Tex jacket.

Now this was a stretch. While Warner’s jacket was puffy, let’s not compare it to Costanza’s Gore-Tex. You couldn’t do this to Warner last night.

Personally, this was my favorite tweet regarding Warner's look.

Here is a sampling of other reactions to Warner and his jacket.

2. This is how every NFL coach should throw a challenge flag at all times.

3. I'm just basing it on this clip and nothing else, but Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin might be the single nicest athlete in all of sports.

4. You may not like the fact that the Bucs and Bruce Arians are keeping Antonio Brown around after he purchased a fake vaccine card, but I for one love the honesty from the head coach. This is much better than insulting our intelligence with meaningless clichés.

5. If you decided to pass on Vikings-Bears, and who could blame you, watch this clip and keep in mind that the point spread was Minnesota -7. Steve Levy added some salt to the wound with this "It doesn't matter" line regarding the extra point.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Troy Aikman.

Fox's lead NFL analyst explains why he'd like to see a Patriots vs. Bucs/Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady Super Bowl this year and what the game would mean for each guy. Aikman also reveals insight into what Aaron Rodgers is going through while playing with a fractured toe, what's going on with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys and the unusual amount of terrible, unwatchable teams this season.

The Hall of Fame quarterback also addresses rumors that he may team up with Al Michaels to call games on Amazon next season, shares his side of the famous story involving Joe Buck's urinating into a bottle during a game and tells us whether he dreaded calling Bears-Lions on Thanksgiving.

The podcast closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment with Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV. This week, we discussed the possibility of that Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl, the Urban Meyer disaster in Jacksonville, that horrible trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie featuring Kevin James as Sean Payton and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: We continue our week of posting Christmas music videos with another one that everyone growing up in the 1980s can appreciate thanks to this memorable appearance by Cindy Crawford.

