Third Graders Rejoice As Teacher Hits Full-Court Shot to Win Hot Chocolate

Third grade teacher Kathleen Fitzpatrick has become a favorite of her students, if she wasn't all ready.

A video surfaced Wednesday of Ms. Fitz, a teacher at Holy Trinity School in Washington, D.C., hitting a full-court shot on the playground in front of her students. Her reward was more like their reward, as she promised her entire class hot chocolate if she made the shot.

Fitzpatrick played college basketball at Rutgers and St. Joseph's. She opened her career at SJU, leading the team in free throw percentage and three-pointers in two of her three seasons. With the Scarlet Knights, she appeared in 31 contests, starting 16 games.

While her collegiate playing career has passed, it seems like she hasn't lost much of a touch. It's lead to a great moment before her class goes on a holiday break.

