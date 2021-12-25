Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jalen Rose Rocks Absurd Outfit for ESPN Christmas Broadcast

Author:

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose has never been one to shy away from an outlandish take, and that philosophy seems to extend to his fashion choices as well. 

Rose got into the Christmas spirit in a major way on Saturday during an appearance on ESPN's pregame show before the Knicks hosted the Hawks. Rose donned a suit with green jacket and green pants, and he added a dash of red and black into the outfit. We're not sure who exactly picked Rose's look on Saturday, though whomever it was should be slapped with a sartorial technical foul.

You have to credit Rose for stepping out of the box this holiday season. Rose and Kendrick were the lone members of the ESPN crew to sport holiday gear during Saturday's broadcast, while Michael Wilbon, Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg wore their usual attire. But Rose's creativity didn't spare him a brief roasting on Twitter.

SI Recommends

We'll get to see Rose's, um, unique outfit plenty on Saturday. ESPN will broadcast five games in its Christmas Day slate, including a matchup between the Lakers and Nets. 

More NBA Coverage:

The NBA Has Chosen Its Path Against COVID
The Warriors' Quest to Achieve What Other Franchises Couldn't
Inside LaMelo Ball's Breakout Year

YOU MAY LIKE

Justin Jefferson plays vs. the Steelers.
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson will look to out-do the other in their Week 16 battle.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams is expected to exploit an injury-depleted Browns' defense.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor is back on the MVP campaign trail against the Cardinals in Week 16.

urban-meyer-cardale-jones
NFL

Ex-Ohio State QB: Meyer's Coaching Career Over After Jags Debacle

Cardale Jones is skeptical about Urban Meyer's coaching future.

drew-brees-saints
NFL

Report: Saints Tried to Bring Drew Brees Out of Retirement

New Orleans attempted to bring back a franchise legend amid a string of quarterback absences.

Nov 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after a dunk against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Report: Giannis Clears Protocols, Likely to Play vs. Boston

Milwaukee's leading man will return to the floor on Christmas Day.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (left) celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after a win in 2017.
NFL

49ers GM Lynch Likes Tweet Disparaging Jimmy Garoppolo

John Lynch is making a late case to be added to Santa's naughty list.

LeBron James reacts after a play.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Compares COVID-19 to Flu, Cold in Instagram Meme

It's hard to know what exactly the Lakers star was going for here, but he appears to be frustrated with the current state of affairs.