January 4, 2022
Player(s)
George Pickens, Daxton Hill

Georgia WR's Block, Shush Gesture During CFP Semifinal Goes Viral

If you blinked during Georgia's 34–11 drubbing of Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Friday, you might have missed one of the most disrespectful sequences of the game. 

It was easy to miss the hilarious moment given the score was 27–3 at the time. But during the fourth quarter, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens completely manhandled Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill during a run play. 

Pickens effortlessly shoved Hill to the ground during the play, and gave the shush gesture to the Michigan sideline afterwards. It's unclear if the Wolverines' sideline was jawing during the sequence or beforehand, but it's hard to imagine they had a lot to say while getting their tails handed to them.

Pickens finished the game with just one catch for nine yards, but this seven-second highlight is a nice consolation prize along with a chance to win the national title.

Georgia will face Alabama on Monday at 8 p.m. ET in the national title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Georgia news, head over to Dawgs Daily. 

