Jimmy Johnson Has Not ‘Heard A Word’ About Cowboys ‘Ring of Honor’

Jimmy Johnson is no stranger to the Cowboys’ franchise. Dubbed as America's team, Dallas is the home to five Super Bowl winning teams. Of those five, two—Super Bowl XXVII in 1992 and XXVII in ‘93—came under Johnson's tenure as the Cowboys head coach from ‘89 to ‘93.

But, the Pro Football Hall of Famer has yet to be inducted into the Cowboys ‘Ring of Honor’. And, according to social media on Thursday, he is still waiting on his chance.

A Cowboys’ fan asked in a tweet when would Dallas induct Johnson into the team's ‘Ring of Honor’, pointing out that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones needs to grant Johnson's wish.

On a live NFL segment on FOX during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement in August, Jones stated that Johnson would be put in the Ring of Honor.

“While I am alive,” Johnson said jokingly during the segment.

Johnson still hasn't heard when it will happen. But, he's ready for his moment.

Since Johnson's time with the Cowboys ended, he went on to coach for the Dolphins from ‘96 to ‘99 before retiring from after the ‘99 season. Johnson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in ‘12 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in ‘20.

